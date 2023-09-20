Like all titles of its genre, also in Lies of P you will have the opportunity to juggle the various ones side missions that the game world will offer you, and in this guide we’ll tell you where find them and how complete them all!

Guide to all Lies of P side missions

Inside Lies of P they are well present 9 side missions, scattered throughout the various areas of the game, missions that will almost always have some pretty good rewards waiting for us. Be careful though, as certain side missions become unavailable after a certain point, so be sure to complete them as soon as the opportunity arises.

Tom

You will meet her in the area of Avenue of Exile. You will hear her coughing through a window, which you will find as you go down the street starting from the apartment with the Stargazer (if you have unlocked the shortcut, you can use the elevator and continue to the right). Talk to her, and accept her request: the woman hopes to see her friend Murphy again, who was taken away. After defeating the third boss, the Scrapped Sentinel inside Krat’s town hall, pick up the whistle on the bench inside the arena. Return to Toma, e use the whistle while you are in front of his window, so as to complete the mission.

Woman crying

You will meet her at a window, after the section on the rooftops of Viale dell’Esilio, before going down to the small square where you will clash with the police puppet. You will see her silhouette from the window, and you can go and talk to her. The woman says she wants her little girl back, and that she is at Krat Town Hall. Continue on your way, after the bridge with the Furious Donkey and after the Stargazer. You will arrive in front of the entrance to the town hall and you will see in the courtyard, on the righta puppet of the “big” ones fiddling with something. Defeat him and examine the objects behind him: you will find a broken puppet doll. When you bring it back to the woman, you can choose whether to lie or tell her the truth, completing the mission. If you tell her that she is a puppet, you will also get a music disc. ATTENTIONthis choice is valid for your type of run, so tell the truth only if you are in the truth run.

Come

We can call it a side mission “tied to the main story”, given that we will meet Venigni just before the fourth boss of the game (Fire, King’s Flame). We will talk to him next to the third Stargazer that we will unlock in Venigni factory (we will be able to realize that he is nearby because we will hear him speak). Venigni will ask us to save his personal puppet, Pulcinella, who unfortunately will be in the boss’ room, out of order. As soon as we will defeat the boss Fire, King’s Flame, we can analyze Pulcinella’s body leaning against one of the walls. Activate the Stargazer and then return to Venigni. From now on both will move inside the Hotel Krat, opposite Eugénie.

Sister Cecile

To meet her you will have to get to the Cathedral of San Frangelicomore precisely in library. His request will not be too complicated to carry out: bring her the sacred symbol of the Archbishop. To find it all we have to do is proceed normally in the areauntil we arrive in an elevated area with a brazier: throw it down, continue further and you will find a room with a safe inside to the ground. Take the object inside and bring it to Ceicile. To complete the mission, go back to the place where Cecile was after you have beaten the Fallen Archbishop Andreus, and you will find his confession on the ground. Read it.

Old woman

You will meet the old lady to one windowin the first area of Via Rosa Isabelle, near the first Stargazer (but you will have to go around to reach it). To start the quest, talk to her, and she’ll tell you to bring her one bottle of La Bleweis wine. To find it you will have to proceed through the game until you reach the Lorenzini Gallery. Inside, proceeding along the obligatory road, you will find a cellar (NOT the flooded one, there will be a second one). In this one you will have to defeat a very difficult jester puppet, along with three carcasses. After defeating him, a gate will open, and behind there you will find some bottle racks, where you will collect the bottle of La Bleweis. As soon as you return to the Stargazer, return to Via Rosa Isabelle to give the bottle to the woman, who will give you one Commemorative coin of Venigni (which is used to unlock new items in Pulcinella’s shop).

Julian the gentleman

You will easily encounter him near the Stargazer of the Underground Canal on Via Rosa Isabelle (the second one you will unlock). By speaking with him you will accept the mission, which will consist of find “his wife” and of bring him something back belonged to her. Continuing in the area, not even for too long, you will find the body of a female puppet with a black dress leaning against a wall (you will easily recognize it, also because Gemini will comment). Interact with it and take the ring. Take it back to Julian, and answer his question based on the type of run you are carrying out. If you are in your run of truth reply that you have never seen anything like it, if you are in that of lies, say that you read a message for him. If you choose this second possibility you will get the ring and the “Sad” gesture.

Adelina, the actress

Once you arrive at the Estella Opera House at the end of the via Rosa Isabelle area, enter and go up the stairs on the right, and continue going up until you find the spider puppet on the balcony, behind it there is a very small open door that will take you to another balcony where you will see a fiery chandelier dangling. Go left into the small balcony hallway to reach Adelina’s room. Before speaking to us, make sure you have the Red Apple which you can purchase from Polendina at Hotel Krat for 1,000 Ergo. Give her the appleand come back to talk to her after defeating the boss of the area (the Puppet King) to complete the mission and obtain a disk (Fascination). ATTENTIONshe won’t give you the disc if you don’t give her the apple, so remember to do that.

Beautiful

We will meet her inside the Great Exhibition Gallery, however it won’t really be “passing through”. On your way to proceed normally, you will come to a narrow walkway where you will clash with a puppet swordsman. Defeat him, and you will enter the upper part of the Gallery. The place is guarded by two puppet turrets that throw bombs, and on the left you’ll see an armored puppet (the kind with shields). Luckily to reach Beautiful you will simply have to look to the right without facing anyone: there are some ladders, go down and you will find yourself on a balcony, at the end of which you can talk to the woman. Talk to her to start the mission: your first task will be defeat the boss of the area, Victor the Champion. Once done, you will find Belle again at the Hotel Krat. Once this is done, proceed through the game as normal until you unlock the Krat Station in its “new form”. Talk to Belle at the hotel, and she’ll ask you to find her partner inside the station. You will find it inside one of the train cars near the end of the areayou will realize that it has turned into a monsterbut not entirely. Talk to him to receive one letter to take to Belle to complete the mission. You choose if tell the truth or one lie on its conditions depending on the type of run you have undertaken.

Broken puppet

It will be located next to the second Stargazer of the Desolate Swamp (in front of the large area with the two puppets from the future, the giant ones). To start the secondary mission linked to him, talk to him, and he will ask you to show him gestures related to human emotions. You will have to show him a total of 4 specific emotions (when you get a suitable one the symbol will also appear on the list of teleportation zones as usual). The first two to show you should already have them when you meet him (while later you will get Happy and Anger, to be shown to him later). When you have shown him all 4 emotions, you will receive as a reward nothing less than a quartz.

