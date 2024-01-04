Lies of P it is a title that makes style its strong point and, for this reason, the developers have decided to include different costumes that fit perfectly with the atmosphere of the game: is getting a more personalized Pinocchio than ever your goal? Then you have come to the correct place. In this guideIn fact, we will see how to get it all the clothes and masks present in the NeoWiz title.

ATTENTION: As you continue reading the article you will inevitably encounter spoilers about places and characters present in the advanced stages of the game. We advise you to continue only with this awareness.

How to get all costumes in game

White shirt : the garment available at the start of the game.

: the garment available at the start of the game. I dress “in memory of someone” : obtainable by speaking to Antonia for the first time once the Hotel Krat is unlocked.

: obtainable by speaking to Antonia for the first time once the Hotel Krat is unlocked. Furious Donkey Outfit (Mask + Outfit) : both obtainable simply by progressing through the adventure. They will be unlocked once you defeat the Furious Donkey at the Alchemist's Bridge.

: both obtainable simply by progressing through the adventure. They will be unlocked once you defeat the Furious Donkey at the Alchemist's Bridge. Survivor Outfit (Mask + Outfit) : Both obtainable by defeating the optional Survivor boss. To meet him you will have to go to the Venigni factory and, once you have spoken for the first time with the Cat and the Fox, go to the stairs on their right, and then enter a trap door in the floor that leads to the small boss room: by defeating him you will immediately obtain the mask.

: Both obtainable by defeating the optional Survivor boss. To meet him you will have to go to the and, once you have spoken for the first time with the Cat and the Fox, go to the stairs on their right, and then enter a trap door in the floor that leads to the small boss room: by defeating him you will immediately obtain the mask. Blue blood tailcoat: once you defeat the Survivor, go back up and go right once you encounter a large red pipe, open the green door at the end of the road using the Key of the Trinity received from the King of Enigmas: inside the room there is the safe with the dress inside.

Mask of the Penitent : obtainable only in a “truth” run. Once you reach the Pilgrim Cable Car (near the Path of Misery), you must talk to the persecutor with the dog mask and decide to “Do nothing”. This will start the fight and, once defeated, the boss will drop his mask. Alternatively, you can come back later and face her even if you lie.

: obtainable only in a “truth” run. Once you reach the Pilgrim Cable Car (near the Path of Misery), you must talk to the persecutor with the dog mask and decide to “Do nothing”. This will start the fight and, once defeated, the boss will drop his mask. Alternatively, you can come back later and face her even if you lie. Doctor Owl's dress: Inside the Cathedral of San Frangelico, after completing the climb on the wooden beams, you must hit a brazier which must fall to the lower floor: doing so will reveal stairs in the floor. We will continue the road, where we will find a Cryptic Cylinder (solutions here). We'll solve it, and then we can go to the apartment where the chest containing the dress is: one of those on the balcony just outside the Stargazer of the Viale Elisio apartment.

Monster Sweeper's Hunting Outfit : once the next puzzle of the King of Enigmas has been solved in the Malum district, you need to return to the Cathedral of San Frangelico, in the area where the giant electric spheres are: avoid them and climb the ladder on the right, continue to avoid the electric spheres and on the on the right there will be a recess in the wall. Open the door using the key obtained and you will find the chest with the dress.

: once the next puzzle of the King of Enigmas has been solved in the Malum district, you need to return to the Cathedral of San Frangelico, in the area where the giant electric spheres are: avoid them and climb the ladder on the right, continue to avoid the electric spheres and on the on the right there will be a recess in the wall. Open the door using the key obtained and you will find the chest with the dress. Mask of the White Lady : Defeat the White Lady at Via Rosa Isabelle.

: Defeat the White Lady at Via Rosa Isabelle. Garb of the Atonement : Inside the Estella Opera House you will find a Cryptic Cylinder (here's where to find it and how to solve it) for Venigni to decipher at the Hotel Kart. Once this is done, reach the cliff of Viale Ceresani (the one from where you could see the hotel at the start of the game) and use the “check the ground” gesture near the small barrel to find the dress.

: Inside the Estella Opera House you will find a Cryptic Cylinder (here's where to find it and how to solve it) for Venigni to decipher at the Hotel Kart. Once this is done, reach the cliff of Viale Ceresani (the one from where you could see the hotel at the start of the game) and use the “check the ground” gesture near the small barrel to find the dress. Formal dress of the Puppet Prince: Obtainable by defeating the Puppet King at Estella's Opera House.

Doctor Owl mask : Defeat Doctor Owl to obtain it. To unlock the bossfight you need to reach his house in the swamp (the only one made of wood, in the area where you will face 2 Puppets of the Future, the giant ones).

: Defeat Doctor Owl to obtain it. To unlock the bossfight you need to reach his house in the swamp (the only one made of wood, in the area where you will face 2 Puppets of the Future, the giant ones). Thief Weasel Outfit (Mask + Dress) : Both are obtained by defeating the “Weasel Thief” boss at Krat Central Station, on your second visit (the one after the swamp). You will meet her on your way.

: Both are obtained by defeating the “Weasel Thief” boss at Krat Central Station, on your second visit (the one after the swamp). You will meet her on your way. Workshop Master's overalls : Obtainable in the Trinity Room at Krat Central Station. As always you will first have to obtain one of the keys by answering a riddle from the Riddle King.

: Obtainable in the Trinity Room at Krat Central Station. As always you will first have to obtain one of the keys by answering a riddle from the Riddle King. Alchemist's Cloak: Answer the Riddle King's final riddle, and obtain the Key to the Chosen One. You will need this to open the final Trinity room at Arche Abbey. You will find it on your path, in the room where you will be attacked by one of the muscular enemies. Once inside, talk to Harlequin.

Black Cat Mask : Can be obtained by either saving or defeating the Black Cat on your way into the Abbey.

: Can be obtained by either saving or defeating the Black Cat on your way into the Abbey. Red Fox hunting outfit : You will get it by solving the cryptic cylinder found inside Arche Abbey. IMPORTANT: You must have used Victor the Champion's ergo to purchase the Frozen Feast greatsword.

: You will get it by solving the cryptic cylinder found inside Arche Abbey. IMPORTANT: You must have used Victor the Champion's ergo to purchase the Frozen Feast greatsword. Red Fox Mask : obtainable from the Fox during your journey in the Abbey of Arche.

: obtainable from the Fox during your journey in the Abbey of Arche. White Lady's Hunting Dress: obtainable only if you have had a conversation with Subject 826 at Arche Abbey. Once Laxasia is defeated, return to Via Rosa Isabelle and reach the bridge. You can buy the dress in question from him.

UPDATE: some special clothes have been added and can be obtained for free and automatically by accessing the game, simply by downloading the update.

This is all for the clothes, but we can also help you with the other guides dedicated to Lies of P, such as the one for the secondary missions, the one for all the Legion calibers, or the one with all the trophies.