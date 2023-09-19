The numerous Legion Calibers they are very useful tools to enhance our Legion Arms and obtaining them will be essential to platinum Lies of P: let’s find out how to do it in this guide.

Let’s see everyone’s position right away 14 Calibers of the Legion available in the world of Lies of P:

ATTENTION: there will be some plot spoilers for Lies of P. We advise you to continue reading only with this awareness.



The location of all Legion Calibers

1) Factory entrance – drop from the enemy armed with a shield who falls from the cage.

– drop from the enemy armed with a shield who falls from the cage. 2) Library of the Cathedral of San Frangelico – from the Stargazer, go to the room with the holes and go down to the one with the Decay: the Caliber will be found inside a chest at the bottom.

– from the Stargazer, go to the room with the holes and go down to the one with the Decay: the Caliber will be found inside a chest at the bottom. 3) Malum District – at the Red Lobster Inn shortcut, go up the stairs to find the chest containing the Legion Caliber.

– at the Red Lobster Inn shortcut, go up the stairs to find the chest containing the Legion Caliber. 4) Hotel Krat – inside the Estella Opera House, in the last area to explore, we will be able to find a small staircase that rises from a dark room: at the top we will find a chest that will contain a vase to take to Venigni, so that he can decrypt the written above. Once we have the vase back, let’s move to the Stargazer in Via Ceresani and reach the small barrel on the cliff: at this point we use the “Check Terrain” gesture to obtain the Legion Caliber.

5) Gallery of the Great Exhibition – there will be a room with two robots: the chest with the object is behind them.

there will be a room with two robots: the chest with the object is behind them. 6) Hotel Krat – Polendina will sell it to you after having expanded her shop through the “Shop Box” that we can find inside the Gallery of the Great Exhibition.

– Polendina will sell it to you after having expanded her shop through the “Shop Box” that we can find inside the Gallery of the Great Exhibition. 7) Swamp entrance – the Crazy Clown Puppet will drop it.

– the Crazy Clown Puppet will drop it. 8) Swamp – in the second landfill, the one with two Puppets of the Future inside, we will find a ravine: go down to find a chest with our coveted object inside.

9) Abandoned apartment near the swamp – purchasable for 4000 Ergo from the merchant.

– purchasable for 4000 Ergo from the merchant. 10) Hotel Krat – Polendina will sell it to you after giving him the supply box guarded by two fire-breathing puppets near the Collapsed Workshop Tower.

– Polendina will sell it to you after giving him the supply box guarded by two fire-breathing puppets near the Collapsed Workshop Tower. 11) Entrance to the Trismegistus Ruins – drop from the enemy immediately in front of the door that separates us from the clash with the Brotherhood of Black Rabbits.

– drop from the enemy immediately in front of the door that separates us from the clash with the Brotherhood of Black Rabbits. 12) Arche Abbey, external wall – Reach the room with the beams, continue down to the lower floor to find a crack. Take the elevator up the side of the room, but only halfway – you’ll find a chest with the Legion Caliber inside.