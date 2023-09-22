To get platinum in Lies of P and knowing all the nuances of the cryptic story featuring a decidedly alternative Pinocchio, it will be necessary to know how to lie only on certain occasions, so as to unlock all the possible endings. Depending on the choices we make, in fact, There will be 3 endings available: let’s find out immediately with this guide, cHow to unlock every single ending in Lies of P.

WARNING: we will inevitably encounter some plot spoilers for Lies of P. We advise you to continue reading only with this awareness.

Real boy: They all lived happily ever after

The ending of “liars” it will be unlockable always lying. Here’s what we will have to say in each dialogue:

Woman at the window in Viale dell’Esilio – “What a beautiful little girl!”

Alidoro, at the Cathedral – “Fabbrica Venigni”

Julian the Gentleman, Rosa Isabelle Street – “He left a message saying he loves you”

Antonia, Hotel Krat (after defeating the Puppet King) – “Of course”

Immediately afterwards, with Polendina – “There is no such thing as a puppet”

Simon Malus, after beating the champion Victor – “Monsters”

Belle, Hotel Krat, after retrieving the letter from Atkinson (NPC in the train carriage) at the station – “he was killed in battle”

Venigni, Hotel Krat, after defeating the Black Rabbit Brotherhood – “I couldn’t hear”

Eugénie, after deciphering the cryptic cylinder obtained from Alidoro (you will have to kill him) – “I think he was simply a talented Persecutor”

Harlequin, Abbey of Arche – “Human”

Sophia, Sophia’s room, after defeating Laxasia – “Give her peace”

Geppetto, prison of the Abbey of Arche – “Yes”

Arche Abbey – (answer with the opposite of what Sophia said before)

Geppetto, ending – “give him your heart”

Free from the puppet string

The “honest” ending can be unlocked always telling the truth (the opposite answer to the one given in the liars’ version) in every dialogue. You will find that this is going well since P’s nose in the portrait in Geppetto’s office is not growing.

We therefore decide to “let Sophia live” in the dialogue after defeating Laxasia, report to Simon Manus that he freed her and let’s refuse to leave our heart to Geppetto in the final dialogue.

Rise of P

This ending will require a few more precautions compared to what we saw previously:

Act like you’re doing a run “of the lie” .

. Defeat the Brotherhood of Black Rabbits in the dedicated bossfight.

Recover the Portrait of the Boy and take it to Geppetto (Hotel Krat).

Once you defeat Laxasia, you decide to “Give peace” to Sophia.

to Sophia. Once he descended into the Abyss, Don’t give your heart away to Geppetto.

to Geppetto. Defeat the Puppet without a name

Once you do this, you will have unlocked the final third.

ATTENTION: Remember to NEVER start the New game+ immediately after defeating the boss or after you have delivered the heart, because by returning to the Hotel Krat and carrying out certain actions, you will have trophies to unlock (some also depending on the actions you have performed), such as Krat’s Pianist, The Story of a Father and others. We’ll tell you more about it in our guide to all the trophies and Platinum.

