Among the objects and riddles that we will find ourselves solving inside Lies of Pthere are also details Cryptic Cylinders. In this guide we will show you where to find them all and how to solve the puzzles that will be presented to you!

WARNING: obviously there will inevitably be SPOILERS related to Lies of P within this guide, so proceed with reading only aware of this.

Guide to all Cryptic Cylinders

THE Cryptic Cylinders they are gods special objects which we will be able to find within Lies of P in different modes, and which contain an enigma to be solved. Whenever we get one, we will have to take him to Venigni at the Hotel Krat to be able to do so decipherand consequently be able to solve the puzzle.

Handcrafted Cryptic Cylinder

the first Cryptic Cylinder is located inside the Cathedral of San Frangelico. Once we get to the stage where we will have to go up (and on the ground floor there are monsters with a black slime). When we get to the top where the giant gears are, we will find a large lit brazier. We interact with it to throw it downstairs, so as to burn the slime and discover a secret passage (stairs). Go downstairs and go down the stairs you discovered. Inside the room you will encounter is the cylinder.

SOLUTION: after having it decrypted, teleport to the Stargazer in the apartment on Viale Elisio, and go towards the bridge where you defeated the Furious Donkey. Throw something at the hanging puppet, which can now be targeted with the lock (we recommend a simple cogwheel), and the key you need will fall. Return to the same stargazer, exit onto the balcony as if you were to continue the area, and you will find the door to the apartment right before you encounter the two enemy puppets. Inside the apartment you will find your rewards, namely theDoctor Civetta’s dress it’s a Quartz.

Inlaid Cryptic Cylinder

You will find it inside the Estella Opera House. After exploring the area even in the parts that do not lead to the boss, you will find yourself in one small room full of books, with a hole in the floor and a ladder leading down. DO NOT go down, because well camouflaged to your right there is another small staircase that goes up, which will take you to a small platform with the Cryptic Cylinder inside.

SOLUTION: Go to the Stargazer in Via Cesarani, and go back to where indicated in the photo. Use the “control the terrain” gesture to get the reward, which is a Legion Caliber it’s a suit.

Ancient Cryptic Cylinder

You will find it after finishing the phase Desolate Swamp. Once you arrive at the Stargazer after passing the two suspension bridges, you will see and talk to theInexperienced Explorer Hugo. Exhaust the dialogue options and you will get the Ancient Cryptic Cylinder.

SOLUTION: Teleport to Pilgrim’s Route, enter the house and go down using the elevator (if you have unlocked the shortcut). Once you arrive in the square, go up to the left to arrive at the back of a house (follow the torches and the clothes hanging on the line). Talk to the man, who will give you the key to the house next door, trying to make you fall into a trap. Inside the house is the chest. If you walk along the walls the floor will not collapse, otherwise you will fall down and have to defeat some carcasses. If you fall, follow the path to exit and return to collect the reward.

Rusty Cryptic Cylinder

Go in Ruined Kratin the area of Collapsed Road. After exploring the building with the Alchemists, you will arrive on a balcony. On this you will encounter enemies that breathe fire. After the second one, you will find a box which contains supplies for Polendina’s shop. Take it to the Hotel and give it to him, so that you can purchase the Cylinder from him.

SOLUTION: After you have Venigni decrypt the cylinder, the door will open Hermit’s Cave near Hugo the Inexperienced Explorer (Stargazer near the suspension bridges at the end of the swamp.) You will have thus opened your way, and to get the reward you will have to get to the end of the area by opening the safe.

Cryptic Cylinder of Alidoro

After defeating the Brotherhood of Black Rabbits for the second time (inside the Ruins of Trismegistus), you will meet Gold wings. You can choose whether to kill him or not. To get it you will have to choose to kill him (we strongly recommend however before exhausting all the dialogue topics).

SOLUTION: This is not a real enigma. Bring it to Venigni for decryption, and then read its contents to discover Alidoro’s true identity. Then by talking to Eugénie you can also get the trophy The story of an unknown girl.

Mechanical Cryptic Cylinder

You will find this last Cryptic Cylinder in theArche Abbey. In the area where you will enter inside and first encounter a large monster, and around several puppets without legs and heads, infected puppet soldiers and so on (in short, what looks like a labyrinth), you will find a ladder to go up the corridors upstairs. From the ladder continue until you go to the opposite side, where you will clearly see a puppet guarding the box behind him. Inside is the Mechanical Cryptic Cylinder.

SOLUTION: the riddle will ask you to reach a merchant who will be in the area Ruined Krat, easily reachable starting from the abandoned apartment, continuing and passing under the arch, and then climbing the stairs on the right. To this merchant we will owe show a weapon specification: the broadsword Frosty Feast. ATTENTION: this weapon can be obtained by spending theErgo special of the boss “Victor the Champion”so if you’ve already spent that Ergo elsewhere, you’ll have to resolve this cylinder in another run.

This was all you needed to know about the locations and solutions of the cryptic cylinders, but the guides to vinyls, Legion Calibers, or Trinity Rooms could also be helpful.