The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a copy of Lies of P for PS5 and PS4. The discount is 13%, or eight euros. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Lies of P was recently published and is already available at a small discount. The advised price it’s €59.99. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Lies of P is a soulslike action role-playing game in which we play Pinocchio, a being halfway between human and puppet who must save the city of Krat – in Belle Époque style – from a rebellion of puppets and from a plague that corrupts the human beings. We have various weapons at our disposal, which can be disassembled and combined with each other, and a mechanical arm with various capabilities, such as emitting electric discharges or acid splashes.