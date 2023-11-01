Neowiz and Round8 have announced various new features coming to Lies of Pwith a substantial balance patch Also coming in November is some information on DLCof which a couple of images have been published as demonstrative illustrations.

With a particular “video letter” to the players, director Jiwon Choi reported that work on Lies of P continues at full speed, thanking everyone for having reached 1 million copies sold in the first month, despite the launch directly inside of Xbox Game Pass which could have had a larger impact on the amount of standard purchases.

A large patch is expected to arrive in November capable of making changes in terms of balance to weapons and characters, as well as various improvements in terms of “Quality of Life” to change the approach even in the early stages of the game.

Furthermore, a new free costumeas a thank you to players for the great response in the market, as well as an option to wear glasses and hat separately, to increase customization possibilities.