Neowiz and Round8 have announced various new features coming to Lies of Pwith a substantial balance patch Also coming in November is some information on DLCof which a couple of images have been published as demonstrative illustrations.
With a particular “video letter” to the players, director Jiwon Choi reported that work on Lies of P continues at full speed, thanking everyone for having reached 1 million copies sold in the first month, despite the launch directly inside of Xbox Game Pass which could have had a larger impact on the amount of standard purchases.
A large patch is expected to arrive in November capable of making changes in terms of balance to weapons and characters, as well as various improvements in terms of “Quality of Life” to change the approach even in the early stages of the game.
Furthermore, a new free costumeas a thank you to players for the great response in the market, as well as an option to wear glasses and hat separately, to increase customization possibilities.
First expansion coming soon
It is also reported that the first expansion DLC for Lies of P is coming, and to suggest something of the settings two images have been published, which represent preparatory illustrations on the construction of the levels, apparently.
They also seem quite interesting, with a ship and some sort of enormous laboratory like scenarios.
To get to know it better, we refer you to our review of Lies of P, in which the title emerges as one of the most convincing souls-likes not coming directly from From Software, thanks to excellent gameplay and also a fascinating setting, inspired by Pinocchio .
