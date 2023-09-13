Time to votes of critics for soulslike Lies of Pwhich received average ratings excellentalbeit with ups and downs.

Looking closely, you can see that the range of votes goes from 10 to 6, with a prevalence of 9 and 8. In general, the reviews more positive praise the game as the best non-FromSoftware soulslike, featuring an excellent combat system and a truly fascinating scenario.

The most critical, however, talk about a game that fails to capture the essence of the genre and that has several flaws precisely in the combat system. However, everyone agrees on the excellent use made by the developers of Pinocchio’s intellectual property, reinterpreted in a decidedly creative and original way.