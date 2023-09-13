Lies of P has received votes excellent but not stellar in the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu: the soulslike developed by the Korean team Round8 Studio took home two 9s and two 8s, for a total of 34/40.

These are indeed excellent evaluations, albeit distant from those that the Japanese magazine expressed for Elden Ring, touching in the case of the FromSoftware title the perfect score with an eloquent 39/40.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]

Isekai Rondo (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]

Lies of P (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) – 8/9/9/8 [34/40]

Love Love School Days (Switch) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]

In any case, the Western reviews of Lies of P will arrive within a few hours and at that point we will be able to understand how the interesting revisitation of the The Adventures of Pinocchio produced by Neowiz.