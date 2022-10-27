One of the games that promises the most in terms of releases is Lies of Ptitle style souls which will be focused on a special theme, the fairy tale of Pinocchio the wooden doll And while more trailers of it are emerging, the director of the work has revealed how long the adventure of the fictional character would be.

Choi Ji Won, has revealed that this day that will land in GamePass it will be around 30 hours long, and that’s just for the main campaign. Ji Won mentions that users can expect game time to double to around 60 hours, to which can be added possible DLC come with time.

It is worth mentioning that Lies of P has been well received by the media, especially those who managed to travel to the Gamescom event in Germany. Those who assure that the control of the character is the most versatile, something similar to games of the same genre where they stand out demon souls and Elden Ring.

For now, not much more information has been given about it, so we will have to wait for more advances to be released in the future. Even so, the wireless puppet adventure promises to be one of next year’s big bets.

Remember that the next one is released 2023 in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It arrives on day one GamePass console and pc.

Via: purexbox

Publisher’s note: Personally, I’m really looking forward to this video game, because the context of the story draws a lot of attention. I’m not much into Dark Souls, but it’s clear that this title wants to go a little further.