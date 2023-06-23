There dodging in Lies of P leaves to be desired? Don’t worry: Neowiz Games has confirmed that will be fixed before launchprecisely on the basis of the feedback collected thanks to the demo of the promising soulslike inspired by The Adventures of Pinocchio.

Capable of totaling one million downloads in just three days, the Lies of P demo allowed a large number of users to preview the experience and precisely comment on any critical issuesjust like the dodging system implemented for the game.

“We’ve taken note of a lot of feedback regarding the dodge system in Lies of P,” game director Jiwon Choi said during a recent Q&A session. “Dodge and parry are two crucial elements of the game, together with the P-Organ.”

“Well, given the intricate structure of the title it is imperative to handle these elements meticulously and with great care. revaluation various aspects of the dodge system, including frames where the character is intangible, distance-related mechanics, and more.”

We mentioned this too when we played a hefty demo of Lies of P a few days ago.