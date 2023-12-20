Jiwon Choi, the game director of Lies of P explained in an interview with the Gamerant magazine what the benefits that I launched the game straight away Game Pass Microsoft's subscription service available for PC, Xbox console and can also be used on mobile systems via the cloud.

The benefits

Launched on the service a day earlier than the official release date, one of the first benefits Lies of P had on Game Pass was that it immediately built a community of players, which is not a given, especially for the new properties intellectuals. Some who wouldn't have bought the game have become interested in it thanks to Game Pass, with Choi describing it as “one of the best options for getting the game into the hands of a large community of players.”

But it doesn't end here, in the sense that there were also other benefits. For example, the Xbox team provided a lot of marketing support for the launch, relieving the team of dealing with one of the most complicated aspects of video game development.

Choi: “The Xbox team has run a large number of marketing campaigns for Lies of P, and while I can't reveal the exact number, I can tell you that a large number of players have played it via Game Pass. I believe that both parties have had excellent results from this collaboration.”

Although we don't know the exact numbers, we can deduce from the satisfaction expressed by Choi that the inclusion in the Game Pass has helped Lies of P take the path of serialization with more peace of mind.