Dark souls managed to establish a genre that not all gamers They enjoy it, but it gives a great sense of satisfaction when you overcome their challenges.

Several titles have followed this path by implementing elevated difficulties, and in fact, even the themes began to expand.

Oddly enough, a new game will combine the essence of Dark souls with nothing more and nothing less than the story of Pinocchio, giving rise to Lies of P.

This new title is in charge of Round8 Studio and Neowiz, who will combine mechanics drawn from a soulslike with a classic story that will receive some modifications.

This time Pinocchio It will not be a wooden child who seeks to become real, but a powerful machine capable of exterminating even the toughest rival.

Lies of P take the dark style of games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, and if you want to see how it looks, then we leave you its first trailer.

Details about the gameplay are very scarce, but it is known that your objective will be to look for Geppetto to find out what ended humanity.

The few details shown reveal that you will be able to create and customize your own weapons, as well as that it will include an RPG progression system for the character.

What is striking and that will separate this title from the style of Dark souls, is that you can lie to become more human or continue as a machine, although it is not entirely clear how said mechanics will work.

Pinocchio is now a lethal machine.

Lies of P It will take a few years to arrive, since its release date is agreed for 2023 and it will have versions for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

If the game looks as good as it did in the trailer, we might have a gem on the way.

