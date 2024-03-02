Among many mod recently launched, the one that allows you to play Lies of P with first person view probably deserves a separate mention, given how it is able to modify the gaming experience of the Neowiz title while still making it quite enjoyable, from a new perspective.
The mod in question is called, appropriately, “First Person Mod” and was published on NexusMods at this address by the author “Cristiferbeast” and you can get a precise idea of what its effect is by watching the gameplay video below.
In the live video we can see how the new view works rather well for moving around and seeing the settings from a new, decidedly more “immersed” perspective.
However, since it is a soulslike although quite demanding, it is clear that the subjective view is not exactly the easiest view to use in the most excited phases.
Not really a practical solution
In any case, perhaps for those who have already finished the game and want to play it again with a new push, this solution could be suitable for a new test.
Furthermore, some movements such as the rolling dodge and others are decidedly confused with this setting, but at the level of peculiar curiosity we can advise some to download this mod, at their own risk, so to speak.
For the rest, we have seen that the latest Lies of P update has removed Denuvo.
