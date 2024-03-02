Among many mod recently launched, the one that allows you to play Lies of P with first person view probably deserves a separate mention, given how it is able to modify the gaming experience of the Neowiz title while still making it quite enjoyable, from a new perspective.

The mod in question is called, appropriately, “First Person Mod” and was published on NexusMods at this address by the author “Cristiferbeast” and you can get a precise idea of ​​what its effect is by watching the gameplay video below.

In the live video we can see how the new view works rather well for moving around and seeing the settings from a new, decidedly more “immersed” perspective.

However, since it is a soulslike although quite demanding, it is clear that the subjective view is not exactly the easiest view to use in the most excited phases.