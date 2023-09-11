Lies of P included in the latest build a sign with the writing APAB attached to the body of a puppet hanging from a bridge, but in the final version of the game this element was removed in order to avoid any controversy.

The acronym actually stands for all puppets are bastards“all puppets are bastards”, to underline the unexpected and violent revolt of automatons against human beings from which the story of Lies of P starts, which we tested at Gamescom 2023.

When asked about it during the Cologne fair, game director Ji-Won Choi explained that “it was one of the messages used in the game, but we decided to eliminate it so that everyone could enjoy this experience exactly as we imagined, without prejudices linked to any trend.”

“We wanted the world we created to come interpreted by the players as we wanted that this would happen, which is why we removed any factors that constituted a risk in this sense.”