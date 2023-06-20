Lies of P did it meet expectations? Certainly he has convinced many people to give him a chance: the demos of the title, made available following the Summer Game Fest conference, has passed the million downloads.

Neowiz wanted to celebrate this milestone by creating a special graphic that he published on his Twitter profilewhere the great popularity of the title on the main videogame streaming platforms.

Neowiz has also decided to unleash a definitely unexpected card: it’s coming soon a collaboration between Lies of P and another franchise that has recently risen to prominence, that is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

The collaboration was made official on the social channels of Neowitz and Team Ninja, also declaring that further news they will be arriving soon: what should we expect?



We remind you that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action RPG genre title set in an oriental fantasy world released on March 3, 2023 of which you can also find the review on our site.

A collaboration between two games set in such different worlds has created a stir and also a lot of excitement among the fans: Maybe we’ll know more when Lies of P comes out on September 19th?

If you haven’t had a chance to try the demo yet and want to know more about the soulslike inspired by the stories of our Collodiwe advise you to read our dedicated study.