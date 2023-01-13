Lies of P was shown by AMD with a new gameplay trailers which turns to the beauty of 8K and 60 fps on a powerful Radeon RX 7900XTXonce again highlighting the impressive artistic sector of Neowiz’s action RPG.

A few weeks ago the game director stated that the development of Lies of P is almost complete, although the game doesn’t have one yet exit date official: for the moment it is expected on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S during 2023.

But let’s go back to videowhich as mentioned emphasizes the visual qualities of this interesting reinterpretation of The Adventures of Pinocchioputting us in command of the “puppet” in a warrior version made of wood and steel, against the backdrop of a mysterious and disturbing scenario.

It is clear and evident that the footage is not shooting at true 8K – in all likelihood AMD used the technology FSR 3.0 in order to obtain a convincing output and with a quality practically indistinguishable from a true 8K, but nevertheless the result is equally impressive.

In an attempt to find Geppetto, trapped somewhere in the city of Krat, in Lies of P we will have to make our way through hordes of murderous puppets and powerful bosses by drawing on a rich repertoire of moves and devices, capable of giving life to highly spectacular and challenging, just as the approach requires soulslike.

From this point of view, the video offers a broad overview of what we will have to face during the campaign: it really seems that in terms of bestiary the developers are doing a great job, building a macabre and consistent world around the gameplay, full of pitfalls to watch out for.

Last August we tried Lies of P and our sensations were decidedly positive.