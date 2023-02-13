Lies of P was presented toIGN Fan Fest 2023 with a new trailer of the gameplay which seems to confirm the great interest aroused so far by the Neowiz soulslike, arriving this year on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Exactly one month after the trailer of Lies of P at 8K on AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, the game reaffirms an artistic sector full of contaminations, which obviously starts from the imaginary of The Adventures of Pinocchio to go often and willingly into unexplored territories.

This is demonstrated by the dark and disturbing Victorian setting that forms the backdrop to the adventure, as well as the design of the many enemies that we will face during a campaign that promises to be full-bodied and demanding, as per practice for this specific sub-genre of action RPGs.

And what about the final tribute to Pieta by Michelangelo? There’s no way around it, Lies of P looks more appealing every day and we hope that the development team will announce an official release date for the game soon.