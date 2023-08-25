Lies of P it will arrive next month with Gamescom 2023, therefore, which is proving to be a very important showcase for revealing the latest news on the game and intriguing players before launching on PC, console and Game Pass. In this regard, new information has come from one video interview published by IGN, in which we can see gameplay sequences in the background.

For the occasion, the director Jiwon Choi presented two new weapons. The first is the Shichishitō, also known as the “Seven-Branched Sword”, a heavy two-handed sword that compensates for the reduced agility with powerful attacks and special blows during which seven metal protuberances sprout from the blade of the sword. The other weapon presented is a wrench with generous dimensions, but apparently without any particular features.

In the movie we can see the boss King of Puppetsa large roomed but surprisingly quick and fast enemy, characteristics he exploits to surprise the player with unpredictable, wide-ranging attacks via his flexible arms.