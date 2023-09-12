IGN has released a new gameplay trailer Of Lies of P showing different mini-bosses and bosses that we will face during the soulslike campaign developed by Round8 Studio and Neowiz.
Released on September 19th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Lies of P takes up both the structure and the mechanics of the FromSoftware titles, and therefore reserves a lot of attention precisely to the boss fightchallenging and spectacular.
In the video the majority of the opponents are mini-bosses, but it’s better not to be fooled as this type of enemy sometimes turns out to be more difficult than those that perhaps mark the end of a chapter.
A rich repertoire
The sequences published by IGN shed light on the rich repertoire of moves available to both the protagonist of Lies of P and his multiple opponents, who as per tradition often manage to be unpredictable and take us by surprise with a devastating attack.
This is particularly true with the bosses themselves, who have very varied and insidious attack patterns, which however must be memorized to have a chance of surviving and landing our blows at the right moment.
#Lies #gameplay #trailer #shows #minibosses #bosses
Leave a Reply