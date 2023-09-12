IGN has released a new gameplay trailer Of Lies of P showing different mini-bosses and bosses that we will face during the soulslike campaign developed by Round8 Studio and Neowiz.

Released on September 19th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Lies of P takes up both the structure and the mechanics of the FromSoftware titles, and therefore reserves a lot of attention precisely to the boss fightchallenging and spectacular.

In the video the majority of the opponents are mini-bosses, but it’s better not to be fooled as this type of enemy sometimes turns out to be more difficult than those that perhaps mark the end of a chapter.