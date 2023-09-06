Neowiz and Round8 Studio have released a new gameplay trailers dedicated to stackable weapons that we will be able to use during the campaign Lies of Pall with unique characteristics.

Depending on the tools that we will find during our journey, in fact, we will be able to combine for example the blade of a sword and the handle of a stick to obtain a unique and different mix of attacks, sometimes capable of expressing superior offensive and technical values ​​compared to normal configurations.

This is something the developers wanted to illustrate in video after the many questions received from users, who downloaded the Lies of P demo a million times in just three days, confirming the great enthusiasm surrounding this fascinating soulslike.