Neowiz and Round8 Studio have released a new gameplay trailers dedicated to stackable weapons that we will be able to use during the campaign Lies of Pall with unique characteristics.
Depending on the tools that we will find during our journey, in fact, we will be able to combine for example the blade of a sword and the handle of a stick to obtain a unique and different mix of attacks, sometimes capable of expressing superior offensive and technical values compared to normal configurations.
This is something the developers wanted to illustrate in video after the many questions received from users, who downloaded the Lies of P demo a million times in just three days, confirming the great enthusiasm surrounding this fascinating soulslike.
Lethal combinations
In the video we see different combinations in action, starting with one curved blade mounted on the handle of a scythecapable of guaranteeing not only a powerful reach but also a devastating charged blow, which based on the timing of the movements can be inserted into a sequence of lethal attacks.
If you prefer short-range weapons, we’ll see later a fiery dagger mounted on the handle of a chef’s knifewhich the protagonist of the game can use to launch extremely rapid blows, which also inflict damage to the opponent on the turn resulting from exposure to flames.
Possibilities appear really numerousas well as surprising the design of the weapons available in the Lies of P campaign, which we tested at Gamescom 2023 for one last time before the review.
