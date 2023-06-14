With the demo of Lies of P released a few days ago, we finally had the opportunity to get a real idea of ​​what awaits us, albeit only partially. In addition to the gameplay, which we can talk about for hours by sifting through the various contaminations “soulsborne” and not only that, we were able to get to know the context.

Unfortunately – or fortunately – we are living an era of videogames full of content, where it is difficult to actually create something new, so it is natural to look for various inspirations in something that already exists, perhaps “stealing with wisdom”. However, between copying and creating shiny jewels there is a huge watershed to say the leastwhich is in the geniusand in the ability to know reshape the pieces of the puzzle and set them into something new and unique.

In a certain sense, Lies of P wants to do all of this, and as you read in the title, most of the inspirations come from two sacred monsters, such as Charles Collodi And Isaac Asimovtwo people so distant in time (they belong to two different centuries), but whose masterpieces will shine within the game of neowiz And Round8. In both of their magnum opuses we find a threadwhich is the possibility that an inanimate body comes to lifewhich has its own consciousness.

This is not the first time that in the field of video games there is talk of “mechanical carnage” (the last time was just a year ago with a game of the same genre, and always with crazed automatons as villains: Steelrising), but in this case the Korean development team is polishing all the possible details to create a work that goes to excel from every point of view, connecting the pieces we were talking about, amalgamating the game world to the story of Pinocchio.

But where should you start from?

From the tale of the puppet…

Most of us know the story of Pinocchio thanks to the historic animated classic of the Disneyhowever this is far from the real story of the wooden puppet told by Collodi, and which in turn (at least from the first hours of rehearsal) seems not have much to do with the one told in Lies of P. This is because not only are we in a very different world from the Italy of the second half of the 19th century described by Collodi, but also because everything has been contextualized in a setting teslapunk Where Pinocchio is just one of many “puppets” present. One of a kind, Geppetto’s masterpieceand even capable of using a power called “Fable”but still one of many.

We will see key characters from the classic story appear, such as the Fairyhere in the guise of Sophia (the maiden who will level us up), how Geppettoor how Gemini who takes the place of Jiminy Cricket (Jimini Cricket by the way is the English name of the character ed), however their roles could be very different from what we expect.

That’s because too Pinocchio himself will be subject to changebased on what we choose to do… choices that will always verge towards truthor the lie. Well, one of the mechanics that seems more sensational than Lies of P is linked to this, because lying “will shake our springs”, and our little prodigy will feel something change. A simple but at the same time ingenious gimmick, which creates the equivalent of the “growing nose” in a teslapunk context… and of which we do not yet know the real consequences.

Meticulous connections, words that recall the classic, and at the same time an aspect so far from it. But why is it such a special thing? Because before the great catastrophe, all puppets were subjected to the Great Covenant.

…to the laws of the Great Pact

And here comes the other side of the coin: the rules. The creation of the puppets has brought the population to use them for many taskssuch as sweeping chimneys, acting as butlers, or even patrolling the streets (this can easily be seen by looking at enemies), however to prevent these from becoming a problem, stamps are imprinted upon creation absolute commands and universal for everyone. These rules are the Great Covenantwhich are nothing but the three slightly revised Asimov’s laws of roboticsWith the’addition of a fourth:

All puppets must obey the orders of their Creator A puppet cannot harm humans A puppet protects and serves humans and the city of Krat A puppet can not lie

The result (for now)

So here’s how by joining the threads to your liking, you have found the formula that manages to standuniting in a cohesive and coherent way a dystopian “future past”, the fable, and the novelty.

It will be curious to find out in the full game what other links we can find, what small references and – above all – how they will be implemented at the game and plot level. Yeah, because thehe dynamics of lies may be one that more than any other can justify the inspiration to Pinocchio.

Among the things I personally look forward to most, is the find out what other bosses have been enteredsince you will have noticed, if you have played the demo, that the first two bosses are very reminiscent Fireeater And Wick (although he’s not the only one to have had a donkey’s head in history). Is one of the puppets a whale? or maybe fairs with features of Cat and Fox?