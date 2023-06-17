It just seems like the demos Of Lies of P has been a success, with over 1 million downloads made within the first 3 days of trial availability, according to publisher NEOWIZ.

The particular souls-like inspired by Pinocchio it immediately gained attention already at the time of the first presentation, also given the very peculiar setting that characterizes it, but also in the test of the controller it proved to be quite convincing.

The demo was presented on June 8 during the main evening of the Summer Game Fest and, within the following three days, the milestone of one million downloads was exceeded, demonstrating how much the project has attracted the attention of a large Number of person.

The trial version was distributed on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and convinced everyone, both in terms of gameplay and technical implementation, above all thanks to the excellent style adopted by the team Round 8, which has reinterpreted the story and the characters of Pinocchio placing them within a particular world in Victorian steampunk style.

To find out more, we also refer you to our tried Lies of P, while we remind you that the release date of the game is set for September 19, 2023.