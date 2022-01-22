The Roos family is on their way home from Schiphol after a holiday in Tenerife. Things go wrong on the A4. Rai Vloet arrives with more than 200 kilometers per drive and has drunk twice as much as is allowed. He drills his new pearl white VW Golf into the family’s car. Gio, aged 4, dies. Father and mother are taken to the hospital and two months later are faced with immense grief, trauma and physical aftermath. Baby Faye has no injuries.