Laurels in the dock. Emerging from his management of the health crisis, Édouard Philippe will however have to answer, this Wednesday afternoon, during his hearing at the National Assembly, as part of the parliamentary committee on Covid-19. Just days after being searched, as part of the investigation of the Court of Justice of the Republic which directly concerns him.

On July 3, he left Matignon with a radiant face, leaving his place to Jean Castex, shortly after becoming mayor of Le Havre again. Paradoxically, while this crisis and the controversies it arouses increased mistrust of Emmanuel Macron, Édouard Philippe had emerged stronger, with a rising popularity rating. The mayor of Le Havre then took advantage of the reassuring image of a solid statesman to face the crisis. However, the approximations and the hiccups of its management of the epidemic have been numerous. It is up to MEPs to reveal their scale and impact.

They will have to seek to know whether the government acted early enough, while the former Minister of Health, Agnès Buzyn, assured before this same commission that he had informed Édouard Philippe in January of the danger to come, before asking the postponement of the first round of municipal elections. The head of government would not have supported it, he will give his version of the facts.

But this hearing, like the entire commission of inquiry, should above all revolve around the issue of masks. On April 1, before the National Assembly, already, Édouard Philippe declared: “There is no proof that wearing a mask in the population would bring any benefit. It would even be quite the opposite. ” A few weeks later, the object became compulsory. This lie is then above all a means of masking the shortage for which it can be partly held responsible, for not having been able to order the necessary protections early enough for caregivers, in collaboration with Public Health France.

4,000 screenings per day, compared to 30,000 in Germany

During the same period, Édouard Philippe and his government had all the trouble in the world to manage another shortage, that of tests. At the end of March, France was only able to carry out 4,000 screenings per day, against 30,000 in Germany. “In phase 3, the doctrine wanted us to test only suspected patients”, assures the head of government on April 29. New lie, since the WHO has not ceased, since March 12, to hammer out its instructions: “Test, test, test. “ On March 28, he announced that 5 million tests had been ordered. To this day, the National Union of Biologists has still not seen the color …

When Édouard Philippe then left Matignon, he felt a sense of duty. France is deconfined, he presents himself as a solid captain, but did he really lead the ship to port? His hearing took place in the middle of the second epidemic wave, while the medical staff were at the end of their rope and the Health Segur, which Philippe oversaw, was far from having strengthened their status, their number and their working conditions. Resuscitation services are not better armed seven months after confinement, Covid units have not increased their capacity and beds are already lacking. The result, too, of the many deletions of beds and the breakage of the public hospital, organized in particular under the governance of Édouard Philippe.

Why such lack of preparation? Couldn’t the second wave have been better anticipated, right out of confinement? We can bet that the deputies will seek answers to these questions from Édouard Philippe. FLD