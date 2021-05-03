If we were to make a ranking of the most widespread lie about skin care, a worthy winner could be the myth that shaving makes you grow more hair and stronger. Because of how widespread it is and because of the number of people ‘affected’. Well, neither one thing nor the other. It is also not true that bearded men do not need sun cream, or that if teenagers eat chorizo ​​they get acne. Pedro Jaén, head of the Dermatology Service at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid and Professor of Dermatology at the University of Alcalá de Henares disassembles, one by one, and with safe recommendations, some of the most widespread hoaxes around skin care in his book ‘A skin for life. The definitive guide to keeping her healthy and young ‘(Espasa editorial), a practical care manual from babies to the elderly. These are some of the beliefs that we can already begin to banish because they have no science behind them.

Hair removal

With the blade the hair does not come out stronger

It is very common that if you shave with the blade, the hair will grow stronger ». And the greatest denies the dermatologist, author of more than five hundred scientific publications. «With shaving it happens that we cut the hair flush with the surface of the skin and when it begins to appear it does so with the flat end, not sharp as when it is longer, which may give the feeling that it is harder, but it is not true.

Wounds

They do not heal better in the air

Especially when children are the ones who injure themselves, the first reaction is to blow on them to ease the pain. Error. “Although it is hard to believe, someone else’s bite is more dangerous than, for example, a dog’s. Our mouth is full of bacteria that, if we blow, can pass into the wound. Second mistake: leave in the air to dry. “To promote healing and avoid contamination of the injured area, it is convenient to cover the wound.” A third mistake: the band-aid. «The conventional ones are made of plastic and macerate the wound, so they are not recommended. Better a breathable surgical dressing.

Oily skin

They also need cream

«The fact that oily skin is more ‘resistant’ to wrinkles sometimes leads us to think that they do not need creams, among other things because they add fat. But oily skin is also irritated, flaky and dehydrated, so they require care. Of course, products that regulate the production of sebum “, recalls Pedro Jaén.

Acne

It’s not the chocolate’s fault

We associate, in sight for no reason, the annoying pimples typical of adolescence with eating chocolate and it has nothing to do with it. “Acne is due to hormonal factors, so eating chocolate or chorizo ​​does not affect its appearance or its evolution.” Another widespread myth is that the sun kills pimples. But neither. «The cause of acne is the overproduction of sebum. Sunbaths dry out the skin and that is why it seems that they disappear but it is not like that ”.

Psoriasis

It is not contagious

The specialist clarifies several questions regarding psoriasis, a disease that causes stinging, itching and pain when the skin cracks. «Its appearance has nothing to do with poor hygiene; in fact, psoriasis patients are scrupulous about cleaning. It is a disease that is not contagious and that, although it has a hereditary component, it is not constant or fixed.

Sunscreen

Also for the ‘hairy’

«It is a myth to be banished. It is true that men who have a lot of body hair or a bushy beard have an additional pass from the sun which the hairless men or women lack. But this shield is not as powerful as you think ”, so even the hairiest ones should apply sunscreen as well. “Since it is not pleasant to apply creams to hairy areas, these men can opt for spray or gel formulations.”

The cream

It is not the same for the face and for the hands

«Facial skin is thinner, has less fat and muscle support and is more exposed to dehydration, dryness, flaking and the appearance of spots and wrinkles. For this area, products that avoid excess sebum production and are not too dense are recommended because, if not, they can clog the pores and cause pimples. The hands barely have sebaceous glands and have very thin skin on the back and the palm is thicker. In addition, they are very exposed to the sun, to the action of soaps, disinfectants, water … so emollient creams are recommended to soften the epidermis, cover abrasions and keep the skin elastic. It is advisable to apply frequently. The feet, one of the areas that suffer the most, need unctuous creams “, says the expert.

Stains in old age

They are not entirely inevitable

«In old age, the sun exposure that we have had during our lives takes its toll on us in the form of spots spread all over the body. So it is possible to minimize the amount and intensity of the coloration of these spots. being strict in the application of photoprotectors from childhood.

Man and woman

Different skins

«The male dermis is around 20% thicker than the female and it has more hair follicles and sebaceous glands, which is why men are more prone to acne, pimples, blackheads … and to have thicker skin with more blemishes “, explains the doctor.

Hair

He does not fall anymore because his head is covered

“There is an erroneous belief that wearing a cap, hat or helmet very often causes hair to fall out. It is based on the idea that these garments suffocate the scalp and, therefore, the hair ends up falling out. But not. The process of oxygenation of the hair is more profound and is not hampered by wearing caps or scarves.

Babies

Yes you can shower them daily, except for exceptions

“Lately it has become apparent that we shower too much and that this is destroying the skin barrier that protects us from external aggressions. It is common for families to ask in children’s dermatology consultations if it is convenient to bathe the newborn every day. The answer is yes, except in premature babies, in which case the bath must be spaced every two or three days. Of course, daily bath but with recommendations: «The water should be around 37 degrees, they should not be in the water for more than five or six minutes and no sponges, just a little liquid soap for babies dissolved in water that we will apply with the hand”.

Wrinkles

Eliminating them does not take years off us

It seems obvious, but Dr. Jaén disagrees. «The youthful appearance of the face is not measured only by the presence of wrinkles. Dull tone, blemishes, dark circles and bags under the eyes and sagging are equally or more responsible for the aged appearance of the face. In fact, flaccidity is the factor that most worries patients because it is the main tell-tale of aging.

Night face cleansing

Mandatory, even if we don’t put on makeup

With makeup, it seems obvious. Without him, too. The nightly cleansing routine for the face is a recommendation for everyone. «It serves to remove the sebum secreted during the day, pollution particles that settle on the surface of the dermis, as well as dust and dirt, “recalls the dermatologist.