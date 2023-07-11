Foreign policy

Feijóo: “The judge closed the Pegasus case for his lack of collaboration”

Because?

The judge of the National Court, José Luis Calama, has archived this Monday the investigation into the alleged infection of the mobile phones of the President of the Government and several ministers with the Pegasus spyware due to the “absolute” lack of legal cooperation from Israel, the manufacturing country of the program, and not of the Spanish Government, as Núñez Feijóo said in the debate.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

pacts

Feijóo: “You shamelessly lied to us that you couldn’t govern with Podemos, you couldn’t sleep”

Because?

What Sánchez said in LaSexta on September 19, 2019, in the midst of the difficulty of forming a government with the results of the general elections of April of that same year, was that, if he had accepted the conditions of Podemos, he would have had to accept ” that the Minister of Finance, of energy policy, the minister in charge of our country’s pensions, of social security, was a person from Mr. Iglesias’ close and trusted circle with little political or management experience. He would be a president of the Government who would not sleep at night ”.

Education

Feijóo: “The only place in Spain where early childhood education is free is currently in Galicia and I feel very honored”

Because?

Galicia is not the only autonomous community in which the first cycle of infant education (0-3 years) is free. It is also in La Rioja. In addition, other communities such as Asturias, Cantabria, the Valencian Community or Madrid have limited places in their public schools. The second cycle (from three to five years) is free throughout Spain. Feijoó mixes both stages.

Health

Feijóo: “In Ceuta and Melilla you have been on strike for nine months. They asked him to speak to you, he refused.”

Because?

The doctors of the mixed service of Ceuta and Melilla (who practice in public and private health) began their strike on March 9, for which they have been on strike for four months.

Equality

Sánchez: “All the laws related to women, their freedoms and equality, and also with the LGTBI collective, which is being threatened by Vox and their governments with the PP, have the seal of the socialist party and all of you have voted against or have appealed against them in the Constitutional Court”

Because?

Until now, of all the laws, the PP has voted in favor of one, the law against gender violence (2004), which was unanimously approved by Congress. He has abstained in two: the so-called trans law and the equality law (2007). And he has voted against the equal marriage law, the only yes is yes law, and the abortion law, both in 2010 and in 2023.

Economy

Feijóo: “Since you came to government in 2019 until the first quarter of 2023, you have not been able to recover GDP”

Because?

The Spanish economy recovered the gross domestic product lost with the pandemic in the first quarter of 2023. According to Eurostat data, it was one of the last countries to recover it and Spain currently occupies the penultimate position in the EU in terms of real GDP accumulated since the beginning of 2019, only ahead of Germany, whose economy has once again entered recession. Spain is barely 1% above the levels registered with the covid, very close to the Czech Republic. Poland is 10% above; Greece, 7.7%; Portugal, 6.3%; Italy, 2.3%, and France, 1.9%.

Debt

Feijóo: “He is the president who has increased the debt of the European Union the most, double. The EU has increased its debt by 8% over GDP and you by 16%”

Because?

The leader of the PP has stated that the current government is the one that has incurred the most “debt” among the EU countries. Specifically, twice as much: if the community bloc as a whole has raised its liabilities by 8%, Sánchez has done so by 16%. Feijóo seems to have confused the rate with the absolute level of liability. The debt to GDP ratio has grown by 15 percentage points (not 16%) in Spain between 2019 and 2022, according to Eurostat, going from 98.2% to 113.2%, and that of the EU by 6.3 %. In absolute terms, the differences are minor: between 2019 and the end of last year, debt in millions rose 23% in Spain, 22% in the Union and 21% in the euro zone.

living place

Feijóo: “Between 2018 and 2019, more than 2,500 subsidized homes in Galicia were classified”

Because?

Feijóo gives a figure that does not answer the question that Sánchez asked him and is very far from reality. According to the statistical series of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, in 2018 and 2019 only 12 homes were definitively classified as VPO in Galicia, two more than what Sánchez has said and 2,488 less than what the leader of the PP has said . Looking at the provisional qualifications, always more bulky, the figure that comes out is 67 homes.

Feijóo: “The squatting of homes has increased since you are president”

Because?

When referring to the housing policy, Núñez Feijóo has alluded to the controversy of the occupation of houses, assuring that since Sánchez is president the figures have believed. According to data from the Crime Statistical System, dependent on the Ministry of the Interior, this has been the case between 2016 and 2022, a period that also includes the Government of Mariano Rajoy and not only that of Pedro Sánchez. However, in 2022 the phenomenon showed the first signs of being in decline by registering a decrease for the first time, specifically 3.2%, compared to the previous year. This trend has increased in the first four months of 2023, registering 11.8% fewer cases compared to the data from the same period of the previous year.

Energy

Feijóo: “The Iberian exception will be repealed by the European Union”

Because?

Feijóo has assured that the EU is going to repeal it and that it is not true, as Sánchez maintains, that it saves the Spanish 5,000 million.

According to the Executive’s calculations, the only ones that are available are: since the mechanism was launched -in mid-June- and until it became inactive due to the sharp drop in gas prices, the accumulated savings for households and Spanish companies exceed 5,100 million compared to what they would have paid without it. The PP candidate also affirms that the Iberian exception is going to be repealed by the EU, something at least debatable: Spain and Portugal have agreed with Brussels to extend it until the end of the year in case the price of gas rises again. From then on, the logical thing would be for the measure to decline. This is not the same as affirming that the bloc is going to “repeal” it.

Feijóo: “He is the European prime minister who buys the most gas from Putin”

EU countries do not buy natural gas, traders and private companies do. It is true that Spain is one of the nations that has increased purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG, which arrives by ship) from Russia the most, because it is also the country with the most regasification plants (six). But it is not the Executive who undertakes these purchases. In fact, at the end of March, the third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, wrote a letter to energy companies urging them to stop importing gas from the Eurasian country.

Taxes

Feijóo: “You have raised taxes 42 times”

Because?

Feijóo has affirmed that the Government of the PSOE and Podemos has undertaken 42 tax increases. The summaries of the Tax Agency at the end of each year do not include such a high number of upward modifications. There are six in 2021 and nine in 2022. To these must be added the three temporary taxes that have come into force this year (on banking, energy and large fortunes), the increase in the rate of savings in personal income tax or the Limitation to 50% in corporate tax on the possibility of offsetting the losses of the subsidiaries of the consolidated groups. The leader of the PP has probably included in the account modifications such as the approved changes in the capital gains tax.

Inflation

Sánchez: “Spanish inflation when the war in Ukraine began was 2%”

Because?

In the month of January, monthly inflation was -0.4% and interannual, 6.1%; and in February, 0.8% and 7.6% respectively.

Feijóo: “When people leave home they see that food has risen 30% since you arrived”

Because?

Analyzing the INE data through the consumer price indices, food has risen 30% between June 2018 and May 2023.

Employment

Feijóo: “We have fewer self-employed than in 2019, according to the EPA. 43,000 less”

Because?

The latest EPA, corresponding to the first quarter of the year, places the number of self-employed at almost 3,099,000 people. In the same quarter of 2019 there were 3,106,000 self-employed, about 7,000 more. It is therefore not true that, as Feijóo affirms, there are 43,000 fewer self-employed workers than in 2019 (and that would not be true either if the fourth quarter of 2022 is compared with that of 2019). In any case, the popular leader may have been confused with the comparison with a year ago: from January to March of this year there were 43,000 fewer self-employed workers than in the same period of 2022. In any case, it is a number that fluctuates quite a bit. years ago, although it always moves slightly above three million, a mark from which it did not drop even during the pandemic.

Feijóo: “He has been the third president of the Government who has created the least employment. President Rajoy has created more employment, President Aznar has created more employment… You have only beaten President Zapatero”

Because?

The statement is correct if the Active Population Survey is used. Under the five years of Sánchez’s presidency, according to EPA data, 1,108 million jobs have been created. With Rajoy, in six and a half years, some 90,000 more were generated: 1,191 million. With Zapatero at Moncloa, employment rose by only 135,000 workers between 2004 and 2011. And with Aznar, employment increased by more than 5 million employed persons between 1996 and 2004. On the other hand, the data changes if affiliation with Security is taken Social because, according to this statistic, with Sánchez 1.95 million jobs were created compared to the 1.66 million that affiliation with Rajoy increased.

Sánchez: “During these last five years we have created jobs like never before. We have almost 21 million people employed, two million more than we had five years ago.”

Because?

This statement depends on the data used: if Social Security affiliation is taken, the employment created during the term of President Sánchez has been 1,954 million affiliates since June 2018. If, on the other hand, the Active Population Survey is taken During Sanchez’s entire term, 1,108 million jobs have been created. If Sanchez is compared with the worst moment of the pandemic, the most favorable interval for Sánchez in this statistic, occupancy in the EPA has increased by 1.8 million.

credits With information from: Elisa Silió, Isabel Valdés, José Luis Aranda, Laura Delle Femmine, Manuel Planelles, Antonio Maqueda, María Martín, Ignacio Fariza, Óscar López-Fonseca, Pablo Linde, Reyes Rincón and Sergio C. Fanjul Graphics: Yolanda Clemente, Montse Hidalgo Pérez and Jorge Marzo Video: Alexander Guerrero Design: Fernando Hernandez Development: Carlos Munoz Coordination: Guiomar del Ser, Jesús Sérvulo and Brenda Valverde Rubio

Receive the newsletter every afternoon election diarywith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.