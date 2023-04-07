Lies about exams not given, 29-year-old student takes his own life in Chieti: found by his sister

Tragedy in Chieti, where a student took his own life after lying to his parents about his university exams. The 29-year-old, originally from Puglia, allegedly justified the gesture in a 42-page notebook, in which he refers to an unsatisfactory university performance and the lies told about exams that he had not actually taken.

The police are carrying out investigations into the case, while the body is at the disposal of the judicial authority. The boy lived with his sister who found him early Wednesday afternoon on his way home. The case rekindles the spotlight on the mental health of children and university students, already at the center of other cases in recent months.

For those in need of help and psychological support, there are several toll-free numbers to contact. Friend Phoneon 02 2327 2327, active every day from 10 to 24, or via WhatsApp on 324 011 72 52, every day from 18 to 21; Samaritanson 06 77208977, always every day from 13 to 22; Blue Phone on 1 96 96; DeLeo Fund on 800 168 678.