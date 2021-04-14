The Mexican Study Canvas presented in the Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase his last game Aztech Forgotten Gods. This presents us with an alternative timeline, what if the Spanish had never reached America? What conflicts would there be? To what extent would different regions have prospered?

Canvas is a study located in Chihuahua, Mexico, in the north of the Latin American country and has always sought to show a unique identity through games such as Mulaka Has obtained multiple awards including Best Indies of PAX West 2017 for Game Informer, and the favorite of IGN on Nindies @ Night 2017. For more information about Lienzo, you can visit the Official site.

What is Aztech forgotten gods, the new game available on Nintendo?

On Aztech: Forgotten Gods you will take the role of Achtli, the heroine of this story who will fight against colossi of Mesoamerican mythology in a futuristic environment in this alternate world in which Mesoamerica it was able to prosper without foreign intervention.

In the alternate history of Aztech, European forces never reached the shores of the ancient Mesoamerica. This has allowed the capital of the empire to prosper Aztec and this prosperity has made them forget the ancient gods they used to worship. This does not sit well with the deities who will seek their revenge for that fault.

Achtli will be the heroine who will face the deities who plan to destroy the empire Aztec. She will be the one who will find the strength to fight the colossi that have awakened from their slumber.

But, she will not be alone, as she will be accompanied by a mysterious stone artifact on her arm and someone who calls herself Complexion, a deity that now inhabits his head.

Through various levels, you will go through the great Tenochtitlan with the strength and agility of Achtli who will receive different improvements with the help of Nantsin, a companion that he will find on his way.

The character design and art direction take inspiration from the latest action-adventure anime. We are very excited about this game and we hope to have it soon.

Aztech: Forgotten Gods will be released in Fall 2021 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One + Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 + 5, and PC later in the year

