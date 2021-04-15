Paris (AFP)

Leading Lille seeks to continue its advance to the fourth title in its history and the first since 2011 and to resist the pressure of direct pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain, when it hosts Montpellier tomorrow «Friday» at the opening of the thirty-third stage of the French League in football.

Lyell had made an important step in achieving his goal when he beat his hosts, title holder Paris Saint-Germain, 1-0, in the thirty-first stage, breaking up the lead partnership with him, and he was three points away from him.

The competition for the title intensified six stages before the end of the season, and the 33rd stage will increase the heat and intensity between the leading four, which is separated by five points: Night (69 points), Paris Saint-Germain (66), Monaco (65) and Lyon (64). Paris Saint-Germain, who has qualified for the Champions League last four after stripping Bayern Munich of the title, will meet Saint-Etienne the thirteenth on Sunday. Monaco will be the third guest of Bordeaux on the same day, and Lyon against Nantes at the end of the stage on Sunday as well.

Lyell knows well that he is required to appear at a better level than he was in front of his host Metz last week, as he struggled before winning the two goals of the Turkish duo, Buraq Yilmaz and Zaki Celik, and his goalkeeper Mike Minyan shone and his best defense line in the league so far «his net conceded 19 goals only» .

The substitute goalkeeper for France, who faced a penalty kick, the Belgian Aaron Leah, will have a lot to do on Friday in front of Montpellier and his stars, Gaetan Laborde, the sixth-highest scorer in the tournament, “12 goals”, and the Algerian international Andy Delors, the leader of the list of decisive passes “9 like the leader of the Dutch international Lyon Memphis Depay and Lille striker Jonathan Bamba ». Delors and Laborde had imposed themselves as the stars of their team’s last game against Marseille, which ended in a 3-3 draw, where the first opened the scoring and added the second a double, including the equalizer in stoppage time.

The night of the soul continues to awaken and achieve its third successive victory since its draw with Monaco and its loss against Nimes, in order to enhance its chances of crowning the title, although its coach Christophe Galtier said last week that his players are not thinking about the title.

“We are not programmed for that,” said Galtier, who led Lille to the runners-up behind St. Germain last season. “There will be a lot of strong matches, and we have to do better and manage games.”

The coach, whose team will be a guest at Lyon in the next stage, added, “There is a strong competition for the title, not one team but four. We are under great pressure and the appropriate way must be found to resist it. We must continue to work and achieve good results.” Paris Saint-Germain is waiting for a heated confrontation against Saint-Etienne, who is returning with two successive victories over Nimes and Bordeaux.

Paris Saint-Germain is well aware that he must forget the joy of qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals for the second time in a row, after it was in the summer of last year, and not thinking about facing Manchester City in the round of four of the prestigious continental competition late this month, going in Paris and early next month. Return to Manchester. The capital club will focus on defending its chances of retaining the league title and the domestic cup competition, where it meets Angers next Wednesday in the quarter-finals. The third Monaco is hoping to exploit the shaky morale of its host Bordeaux, who is stuck in three successive defeats and has won one in their last 11 matches. Monaco is monitoring its fourth successive victory and 21 this season to maintain its third position at least, as Lyon IV is undergoing a relatively easy test at Nantes, the nineteenth before the last.

On Saturday, Angers will play with Rennes, Marseille with Lorient, Sunday with Dijon with Nice, Reins with Metz, Neem with Strasbourg, and Brest with Lens.