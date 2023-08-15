Lieksa | The startled horse went swimming to the owner’s horror, the cottager pulled him to the shore

The frightened owner of the horse called 911. The rescue service went on the mission with two rescuers and a rubber boat.

North Karelia the rescue service was called on Monday evening to save a horse swimming in Lieksa’s Pankajärvi.

When the rescue service arrived, the horse was already on the beach.

Firefighter on duty Jouko Miettinen says that it was a bit unclear to him how the horse ended up in the water in the first place.

“It wasn’t really clear whether they had swam the horse in it or what had actually happened,” Miettinen reflects on the phone. According to him, in any case, the horse had spooked something so much that it had started swimming on the back of the lake.

“For some reason, it didn’t know how to swim back towards the shore, but went a little in the wrong direction. Would it have been a bit unaccustomed to swimming?” Thoughtful apricots.

The frightened owner of the horse called the emergency center shortly before eight in the evening.

Help however, it was found nearby, because one of the cottagers near the beach managed to do it every inch.

“He had driven to it with a motorboat [hevosen] near and had caught hold of the bridle and started to take the horse to the shore”, Miettinen recounted the course of events.

The rescue service went to perform the task with two rescuers and a rubber boat. When they reached the swimming spot favored by the locals, the horse was already standing on the beach.

According to Miettinen, the horse did not look particularly tired after its swimming trip.

“Warm-blooded, such a really handsome and well-conditioned horse – they can swim.”