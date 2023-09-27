Lieksa | Serious work accident at Kevätniemi sawmill

The police will provide more information on the matter during Thursday morning.

I’m burning A serious work accident occurred at the sawmill in Kevätniemi late on Tuesday evening, Eastern Finland police informs In the X servicei.e. in the former Twitter.

The release of the North Karelia rescue service reveals that a wood loader carrying logs and a van collided with each other, as a result of which the two people in the car were trapped.

The rescue and first aid personnel extricated the persons and started first aid measures on the spot. Firefighter on duty Jani Nevalainen said that the rescue service does not provide more information about the condition of the persons.

The alarm came to Kevätniementie shortly before midnight. In addition to the rescue service, there were two ambulances and a police patrol.

The police are investigating the matter and will provide more information about it during Thursday morning, according to X.

Kevätniemi sawmill is owned by Binderholz Nordic oy.