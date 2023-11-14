Playing in the Johan Cruijff Arena against the absolute top in European club football. Not only Ajax captain Sherida Spitse is looking forward to the first match in the group stage of the Champions League, Dutch international Lieke Martens can also not wait to play with Paris Saint-Germain in the largest stadium in the Netherlands. The clubs meet on Wednesday evening at 9 p.m.

