Lieke Klaver finished fifth in the 400 meters at the Diamond League competitions in Paris. The athlete from Enkhuizen clocked a time of 50.32 seconds.

Klaver did not come close to the podium. Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic won in 49.12, ahead of the American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (49.71) and the Bahraini Salwa Eid Naser (49.95). Last weekend, 24-year-old Klaver ran a solid personal record in the 200 meters at the FBK Games in Hengelo. The Dutch sprinted to second place in 22.51, well below the 22.66 she had set.

Kipyegon also breaks world record at 5000 meters

Faith Kipyegon has also broken the world record in the 5000 meters a week after her world record in the 1500 meters. The Kenyan came to 14:05.20 in matches in the Diamond League in Paris.

She improved Letesenbet Gidey's performance. The Ethiopian had come to 14.06.62 in Valencia in 2020. Gidey finished second in Paris.

Kipyegon set the world record in the 1500 meters at the Diamond League in Florence last week. The two-time Olympic and world champion was the first woman to run under 3 minutes and 50 seconds: 3:49.11.

World record for Ingebrigtsen on obsolete 2 miles

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has broken the world record for the obsolete 2 miles. The 22-year-old Norwegian, Olympic champion in the 1500 meters, recorded a time of 7:54.10 at the Diamond League match in Paris.

The previous record was set in 1997 by Kenyan Daniel Komen, who set 7:58.61 in Hechtel, Belgium.

The obsolete 2 miles (3218 meters) is not an Olympic number and is rarely run. Ingebrigtsen and Komen are the only athletes who needed less than 8 minutes for the distance. Running legends Haile Gebrselassie, Mo Farah and Eliud Kipchoge also attempted the obsolete 2-mile, but fell short of those two top times.



