For Kees and Marieke, June 16 has been outlined in black since 2015. It is the day their 16-year-old daughter Lieke was hit by a scooter while cycling. The girl died a week later. The tall grass obscured the view on that fateful day. Her parents have been fighting for years with the municipality to mow on time. Eight years later, it finally happened. “It reassures us a little more.”