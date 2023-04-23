Demi Vollering won the seventh edition of the women’s Liège-Bastogne-Liege, 143 kilometers starting from Bastogne and finishing in Liège with 9 whetstones along the way. A historic hat-trick for the 26-year-old Dutchman of SD Worx, who had already conquered Amstel and Freccia Wallone: ​​hers the triptych of the Ardennes in the same year as her compatriot Van der Breggen in 2017, and as among the men only Rebellin has managed to do so far ( 2004) and Gilbert (2011). But there is also Italy on the podium of the Belgian classic thanks to an excellent Elisa Longo Borghini, second: the 31-year-old Piedmontese of Trek-Segafredo was good at entering the decisive action with Vollering and was only beaten in the sprint. Third at 22” the Swiss Reusser, partner of Vollering; seventh at 25” Gaia Realini, from Abruzzo of Trek-Segafredo.