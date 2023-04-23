The world champion, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) won the 109th edition of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège by posting. In second place went the British Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), behind by 1’06, who preceded the Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and the Irish Ben Healy (EF Education Easy Post). 36 years after Moreno Argentin’s third consecutive victory, a rider in the rainbow jersey conquers the Doyenne again, the oldest of the five monument classics.

The long-awaited clash between the two golden boys of world cycling was to take place today. Instead, an unexpected crash after 85 kilometers of the race by the number one favourite, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) paved the way for the Flemish rival and the 60th Belgian success in Liège. At the root of all this was bad luck, an element that has always been present on two wheels. The Komenda champion ended up on the ground due to the explosion of a tire by the Danish Mikkel Honorè (EF Education Easy Post) reporting a multiple fracture to the scaphoid. Pogacar’s retirement sealed the fate of the race. The Wolfpack took control 170 kilometers from the finish, keeping the day’s breakaway at a safe distance, with 11 elements strong, among which the Italian Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan) stood out. In fact, the blue was, together with the Slovenian Jan Tratnik (Jumbo Visma), the last of the fugitives to give up on the Redoute, facing the return of the group of the best. Evenepoel attacked 500 meters from the top of the climb. Only Pidcock attempted to resist Remco. Back on the tread in the subsequent descent, the Ineos captain was definitively detached at the entrance to the Cote des Forges, thus marking the end of hostilities and the beginning of the triumphal march towards the arrival of the millennial in the rainbow jersey.

If Tadej Pogacar failed to complete the triple crown in the Ardennes, the same feat did not escape the Dutch Demi Vollering (SD Worx) who conquered the pink Doyenne overtaking an excellent Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek Segafredo) in the sprint. The Verbanese was the author of the decisive attack on the Cote de la Roche aux Faucons but she was unable to get the tulip out of the wheel, which had no problems getting the better of the final head-to-head.