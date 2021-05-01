Actor Jan Josef Liefers has agreed to get involved in an intensive care unit after the controversial #allesdichtmachen campaign. But then he made the calculation without the clinic director.

Update from April 30, 12:05 p.m .: The actor Jan Josef Liefers is not allowed to work shifts in the intensive care unit of the Essen University Clinic. The sick should not be drawn into the discussion about #making everything, so the clinic director Professor Jochen A. Werner, reports the news channel n-tv. “Definitely not an issue for us,” he said in the podcast “19 – the DUB chief visit”. “Anyone who has not yet understood what is being done in hospitals does not understand it in one shift,” says Werner. He considers a production like “Bergdoktor in the Ruhr Area” to be “unthinkable”. However, he described the willingness of Liefers as a “laudable gesture”.

First report from April 30th, 10:05 a.m .: Berlin – Dozens of actors wanted to comment on the federal government’s corona policy with the #allesdichtmachen campaign. For this, ironic-satirical videos were produced, which caused a lot of criticism. One of the actors who took part in the action was Jan Josef Liefers. This said in a dispute with Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn in the weekly newspaper The timethat he would take part in the counter-action #allemalneschichtmachen. The medical blogger “Doc Caro” called on the actors involved in this campaign to take on a shift in the ambulance service or in an intensive care unit.

Jens Spahn on the campaign #allesdichtmachen – “Partly tasteless and often too undifferentiated”

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) invited the participating artists for a discussion shortly after the campaign was launched. The actor Jan Josef Liefers accepted this invitation. The Minister of Health said in the dialogue with Liefers and the time About the campaign #allesdichtmachen: “I find the criticism in the clips partly tasteless and often too undifferentiated.”

“The artistic approach probably does not allow anything else either”. He also made it clear that he did not consider everything he and other politicians do to be perfect, Spahn continued. “What really bothers me, however, is the thesis that has often been asserted that we have standardized media in our country that only applaud the government.” Then the actor Jan Josef Liefers, who is known from the crime scene, replies: “Of course the videos are undifferentiated in their shortening. And so, of course, partly unfair. But in these short clips and on the level of satire, there is no other way. “

Jan Josef Liefers: “In the GDR I would probably have been jailed for such a video”

“I grew up in the GDR – I grew up with the fact that there is wind when you talk about politics and society. In the GDR I would probably have been jailed for such a video. But what we are experiencing here is not nice either, ”said the Tatort actor. People are stuck in opinion bubbles, a real exchange is no longer taking place, but “today there is a bubble fight,” said Liefers in an interview with time further. “This leads to an almost totalitarian argumentation, which is about being right, also about destroying the other point of view.”

However, Spahn made it clear that such criticism could be expressed in Germany. “In this country you can say pretty much anything, and even more so think anything; you just can’t do everything. That is the case in a society that gives itself common rules in a democratic process. ”But one must also expect that not everyone is of the same opinion, that many even disagree, so Spahn continues. “Behind every death there is a fate that touches. Personally, however, I do not believe in introducing death as an argument to end discussions. ”The hysteria in many debates, which is often fueled by social media, is more harmful than it is useful, said the CDU politician in an interview time: “Since I deleted the Twitter account from my private cell phone, I’ve been feeling much better. And I don’t miss anything really relevant either. “

#make it all up – Sharp criticism on social media

Criticism of the artist’s action had also come from the health service. Under #allemalneschichtmachen, the doctor Carola Holzner, known in social media as “Doc Caro”, called on the participating artists to take on a shift in the hospital or in the ambulance service. The senior physician at the University Hospital in Essen said of the campaign in a Facebook video: “You have crossed a limit, a pain limit. Holzner describes the campaign as cynical and sarcastic. “In the current situation, apart from the many sick people in the intensive care unit and in the hospitals, cynical discussions, sarcasm and irony, in my opinion, have no business,” said the doctor. The actor Jan Josef Liefers said in the conversation with Zeit that he had already registered for the action. (dp)