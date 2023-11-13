The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo will have to face this national team break by facing the teams of Liechtenstein and Iceland respectively. The Portuguese already know that they will be present at the next Euro 2024 which will be held in Germany. On the other hand, their rivals, Liechtenstein, will play these two matches knowing that they will no longer be able to be in the European championship in any way.
Below we leave you all the necessary information for the preview of this match in order to seek a place in the next Euro Cup that will face the Liechtenstein team and those of Portugal:
In which stadium is Liechtenstein vs Portugal played?
City: Vaduz, Liechtenstein
Stadium: Rheinpark Stadium
Date: Thursday October 16
Match time: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina and 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Liechtenstein vs Portugal on television in Spain?
Television channel: –
Livestream: UEFA TV
How can you watch Liechtenstein vs Portugal on television in Argentina?
Livestream: UEFA TV
How can you watch Liechtenstein vs Portugal on television in Mexico?
Livestream: UEFA TV
How can you watch Liechtenstein vs Portugal on television in Colombia?
Livestream: UEFA TV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Iceland
|
4-0 D
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Bosnia
|
0-2D
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Slovakia
|
3-0 D
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Bosnia
|
2-1D
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Slovakia
|
0-1D
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bosnia
|
0-5V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Slovakia
|
3-2V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Luxembourg
|
9-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Slovakia
|
0-1V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Iceland
|
0-1V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
Luckily for both national teams there are no injuries. Only healthy players can enter the call and no medical report has been notified of any player who has had to leave the concentration.
Liechtenstein: Büchel; Lars Traber, Sandro Wieser, Martin Marxer; Göppel, Aron Sele, Büchel, Simon Luchinger, Livio Meier; Julien Hasler, Dennis Salanovic
Portugal: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Rúben Dias, Antonio SIlva, Joao Cancelo; Vitinha, Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix
Liechtenstein 0-6 Portugal
