There are now around 200 preliminary investigations following the evacuation of the occupied Berlin house “Liebig 34”. Did individual left-wing extremists specifically try to injure police officers? A video that our WELT reporter recorded in the turmoil suggests that.

The shot shows how the hand of a demonstrator reaches for the protective visor of the helmet in the crowd

D.he recordings in question are from the morning of October 9th. It is Friday on which the left-wing autonomous scene object “Liebig 34” in the Berlin district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg is cleared. In many places it remains surprisingly quiet – but shortly after half past seven, a commotion suddenly breaks out on Rigaer Straße, a few hundred meters from the occupied house.

Masked and police officers in protective gear attack each other. They wrestle, they hit, they kick. “Get away, get away,” echoes the police officers from the crowd, then: “All of Berlin hates the police.”

It is precisely the phase on this day of protest when the situation escalates for a short time, when it seems as if the police could lose control. Obviously, individual left-wing extremists took advantage of these minutes to target police officers. At least that is what a previously unpublished video that a WELT reporter recorded at 7.45 a.m. in the tumult on Rigaer Strasse suggests.

The video shows a demonstrator hitting two police officers with an umbrella in the fray. He jumps up, takes a wide swing and first of all smashes the umbrella three times with full force on the helmet of an officer.

Then the unusual happens: The shot shows how the hand of another demonstrator reaches for the protective visor of the helmet of another police officer in the crowd. The hand pushes up the visor of the officer – the face is no longer protected.

Immediately afterwards, not a second later, the screen hits the face of this second policeman. In slow motion you can see how lucky the officer was in the situation: There are only a few centimeters between the screen and his face.

WELT has asked the police for their assessment of the scene. The authority announced on Friday evening rather generally: “The Berlin police have received knowledge of the incident described in the area of ​​the rally ‘Solidarity Kieze – No evacuation of Liebig 34’. In this context, various investigative proceedings were initiated, including because of serious breach of the peace, assault, resistance to law enforcement officers and prisoners free. “

In total, the Berlin police launched 198 preliminary investigations from 8 to 10 October. The total also includes cases, some of which were “perpetrated outside of the meetings / elevators,” said the police. A more precise specification is not possible due to the “excessive individual research effort”.

In addition to property damage (100 cases) and arson (eleven), there are also investigations into resistance or assault on law enforcement officers (14 and nine cases). In four cases there is an investigation into dangerous bodily harm.

For large parts of the left and left-wing extremist scene, the eviction of “Liebig 34” was a turning point. The occupiers of the house called themselves an “anarcha-queer-feminist house project”. Others saw this as one of the most important points of reference for the radical left scene.

The protests were seen as a final riot. The legal situation was clear: the ten-year lease had already expired at the end of 2018. A court ruling finally cleared the way for the evacuation with a large police presence.

There are also various reports of police attacks against demonstrators. A video is said to have been recorded on the afternoon of October 9th at the corner of Waldeyerstrasse.

It shows a police officer who beats a young man away from the protests and brutally brings him to the ground. According to the police, an investigation into possible suspicion of bodily harm was initiated in the office, reported the “taz”.