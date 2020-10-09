The police evacuated the occupied house “Liebig 34” with a large-scale operation. They brought more than 50 residents outside. Numerous obstacles made the work difficult. An appraiser will now examine the building structure before the house can be handed over.

The police have arrived in Berlin-Friedrichshain with a large number of emergency services for the evacuation of “Liebig 34”. There are always clashes, several people have since been arrested.

D.he once occupied house and symbol of the left-wing scene, “Liebig 34” in Berlin-Friedrichshain, is now empty. More than 50 people who had been in the building since the eviction began early Friday morning have been taken outside, a police spokesman said. This was largely peaceful, only a few resisted. An appraiser will now examine the building structure before the house can be handed over to the bailiff and the owner.

Shortly after 7 a.m., during the protest of hundreds on the street, emergency services had gained access to the barricaded building. Inside, the officials said they encountered other obstacles such as concrete elements, boards and metal parts. A steel door was opened.

“Liebig 34” is considered to be one of the last symbol projects of the left-wing radical scene in the capital. According to the police, around 1,500 officers from eight federal states were on duty around Liebigstrasse on Friday.

Police officers were attacked on a massive scale

The area was largely cordoned off. The demonstrators largely dispersed in the course of the morning. The police tweeted that police officers had been attacked on a massive scale in the adjacent streets.

According to its own information, the authority provides administrative assistance with the handover of the house ordered by the court. The bailiff wanted to hand over the cleared house to the owner. Two years ago, a ten-year commercial lease in the house “Liebig 34” expired for the residents’ association, which describes itself as “anarcha-queer-feminist”.

In a long legal dispute, the court gave the owner the right to leave the house. A demonstration in Mitte and Prenzlauer Berg has been announced on Friday evening at 9 p.m.