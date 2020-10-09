The occupied house “Liebig 34” is cleared with a large-scale police operation. Protesters have gathered nearby – the first arrests have been made. Thousands of officials are on duty. The surrounding streets are closed.

The police have arrived in Berlin-Friedrichshain with thousands of emergency services for the evacuation of “Liebig 34”. There are always clashes, several people have since been arrested.

R.and one hour after the evacuation of the occupied house “Liebig 34” in Berlin-Friedrichshain, the police brought out 17 residents. On Friday morning, they were led outside through a broken window on the first floor using a ladder. A woman raised her fist warily. According to the police, they will be checked but not arrested. It is still unclear whether investigations into trespassing will be initiated.

The officials are on site with a large number. Rescue workers had opened the barricaded entrance with crowbars and chainsaws. At the same time, officials on a scaffold and with cut-off machines penetrated the window on the first floor into the interior.

“Liebig 34” is considered to be one of the last symbol projects of the left-wing radical scene in the capital. The police provide administrative assistance with the court-ordered handover of the house. The bailiff wanted to hand over the empty house to the owner.

Around 1,500 officials from eight federal states are on duty

According to the authorities, around 1,500 officials from eight federal states should be on duty on Friday. These include special technical units such as height rescuers.

The lawyer for the residents’ association Moritz Heusinger criticized that he had not been admitted to his clients to de-escalate. It is “completely incomprehensible” that it is being cleared and that nobody knows who is in the house.

A resident is being led away

Hours earlier, hundreds of demonstrators had gathered behind barriers in front of the corner house. Most of the young people, mostly dressed in black, chanted loud chants like “Houses for those who live in them”, “Shame on you” or “All of Berlin hates the police”. At the beginning of the eviction there was a scramble at times, as WELT reporter Ibrahim Naber tweeted. Shortly afterwards the situation calmed down again.

The police initially gained access through a window

A police spokesman said that several times bottles had been pelted at officers in the spacious, cordoned off area. Fireworks were also burned down. Occasional objects were brought onto the street. Two interferers were found.

Photos showed a demonstrator being led away on Rigaer Strasse. Three suspected arsonists were also arrested. According to the “Berliner Morgenpost”, grill lighters and fire accelerators were seized from them.

Burning dumpsters and car tires

According to the police, car tires, garbage containers and a terminal building in the Tiergarten S-Bahn station burned at various points in the city at night. The use of water cannons to support the fire brigade in putting out small fires has been approved, the police tweeted.

In the “Liebig 34” a ten-year commercial lease agreement for the residents’ association expired two years ago, which calls itself “anarcha-queer-feminist”. In a long court battle, the owner got the residents out of the house.

On the evening before the eviction, a few hundred demonstrators had gathered nearby. Most of the young people were standing in front of a small concert stage on Rigaer Strasse in Berlin-Friedrichshain on Thursday evening. A hip-hop band performed and the atmosphere was peaceful.

A dispute between protester and police

A protester stands in front of numerous police officers

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered hours before the eviction

The demonstration ended around 10:00 p.m., said a police spokesman. Around 400 people took part. There were no incidents. Even a smaller gathering near the Frankfurter Tor ended without incident.

Junction sealed off – roofs occupied

The intersection in front of the house was completely cordoned off in the evening. The police had also occupied the surrounding roofs. In the brightly painted house “Liebig 34” some windows were illuminated. Music and speeches by a woman echoed across the intersection from loudspeakers. But behind the bars of the next cordon there were only a few people who listened. It could not be determined whether there were actually any residents in the controversial house. On Thursday afternoon around ten young women with luggage had left the “anarcha-queer-feminist house project Liebig 34”.

On the evening before the eviction, many people stood in front of a concert stage and a hip-hop band performed

A demonstration in Mitte and Prenzlauer Berg has been announced on Friday evening at 9 p.m.