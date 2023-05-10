The Mexican actress Martha Higareda ha precently featured a series of memes on social media due to curious anecdotes that tells about his life.

The experiences he recounted range from who spoke at four months, Meetings with other celebrities and even a paranormal experience that He lived in a hotel in Zacatecas.

His followers do not know how true his stories are, but what is certain is that in zacatecas there’s a famous hotel for his room 107 and the sparanormal events that happen there.

In a podcast, also with Yordi RosadoMartha Higareda shared what he lived in an old hotel from the capital of Zacatecas during a film festival he attended.

Despite the fact that the hotel in which he would stay was beautiful and the accommodation in the oldest area excited him, The actress recounted having lived a series of disturbing experiences.

Martha Higareda explained that she heard noises and saw the sink faucets open on several occasions, so she decided to pray for the lost soul to take the light.

Then, with her eyes closed, she felt someone watching her, and opening them, saw a man with a bowler hat and a mustache on his face sitting near his feet.

Frightened, she talked to the receptionist and discovered that the hotel was inhabited by beings from beyond the grave, so she decided to spend the rest of the night at the reception.

What is the hotel of the legend of Martha Higareda?

Although he did not mention the name of the hotel, it is believed to be the Mesón de Jobito, known for his stories of paranormal phenomena and ghosts.

Your room most famous is the number 107, where the jobito’s ghosta man who hopes to find his descendants.

According to legendJobito was an orphaned baby who grew up with some friars and, after devoting himself to mining in Zacatecas, fell in love with a young woman from a different social class.

After marrying and having children, his wife died and his in-laws took his children away, promising to return them when he had enough money.

Jobito worked hard and managed to amass a fortune, but when he returned for his children, they had already been taken out of the country; so he dedicated himself to looking for them all over the world, but without success.

It is said that his spirit still haunts the hotel, awaiting the return of his offspring. In this way, the Hotel Mesón de Jobito became one of the most popular hotels in Zacatecas.