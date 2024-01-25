It is not surprising that a station, in a crude propaganda tone, would produce what it called a “documentary” full of direct accusations directed at the Emirates, which was quickly picked up by “cheap pens” and “paid” electronic accounts, which in turn would undertake the process of promotion and mobilization on social media platforms, while… There is no objection here to cutting out words or falsifying situations, to add more “spices” to the “poisoned recipe.”

In any case, we know the motives of such toxic prescriptions well, and we are aware of their goals, and we do not believe that such malice in the proposal and the promotion that followed it came out to the public arbitrarily, but rather was formulated by hands with their connections and ideologies biased towards the project of terrorism in the entire world. And search for justifications for it.

We also do not go beyond the truth if we say: Those affected by our political positions are known, and what bothers them is also known to us, while the “adherents of terrorist organizations” still suffer from old grudges and deep-rooted diseases, which usually push them to practice lying and making and spreading rumors, forgetting that the UAE is stubborn. All this nonsense, while its positions stem from its national interest and its sovereign decision, which never accepts any bargaining or blackmail.

If the “centers for promoting lies” are busy these days producing slander and marketing illusions, then we, on the other hand, will not stop our approach to tolerance and moderation, and fighting extremism with firmness and resolve, and in accordance with international law and treaties, while such “malice” will not deter us from this conviction.

Here we cannot fail to point out what our country has provided to humanity, its peace and stability, its contributions to finding real and lasting solutions to many of the world’s issues, its honorable efforts to resolve conflicts and defuse tensions, and its successive initiatives to enhance the prospects for political solutions to reach peaceful settlements in many regions of the world.

To all the fans of the Emirates who may have been disturbed by this “open manoeuvre,” we say: Our country’s reputation is attested by its leadership and the determination of its sons and daughters, and such nonsense does not harm us, and our soft power has reached its maturity and popularity in the world. As for this type of “confusion,” it is usual. It always leads to a miserable failure, while there is nothing new in this directed campaign except that its disappointment is greater than it.