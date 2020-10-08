The roommate of the deceased daughter of actor Vladimir Konkin Sofia passed a polygraph in the program of “Channel One”.

As writes RIA News, Mikhail Serov agreed to a check in order to remove himself from suspicions of involvement in the death of his girlfriend. As a result, the lie detector established that Konkina’s boyfriend did not enter into a criminal conspiracy and was not present at the death of Sofia.

However, the polygraph showed that Serov was not telling the truth, answering the question of where he was on the day of his girlfriend’s death. Earlier, he claimed that he was far from Moscow on the fateful night.

The Konkin family’s lawyer, Yulia Nitchenko, said that Serov was giving conflicting testimony about his whereabouts on the day of Sofia’s death.

Recall that Sofia Konkina was hospitalized from the fitness center on September 22. According to preliminary data, the girl drowned in the pool. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article “Providing services that do not meet security requirements.”

Later, alcohol and sleeping pills were found in the blood of the daughter of artist Vladimir Konkin. Also, recordings from CCTV cameras in the store proved that Konkina bought alcohol shortly before her death.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased is convinced that Sofia was killed. According to Nitchenko’s lawyer, several people may be involved in her death.