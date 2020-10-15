Since last monday, Lidon Muñoz She is being held in a hotel in the Margaret Island in Budapest, on the banks of the Danube, where it will be held from this Friday until November 22, the second edition of the International Swimming League (ISL). “We have one room for each one. We go by bus to training sessions and competitions. We can walk around the island for an hour and a half and they also take us to dinner by bus “, says the woman from Castellón, only Spanish.

“I said yes from the beginning. I learned a lot last year. You are surrounded by great swimmers and you draw conclusions”, values ​​the sprinter, who has a good chance of going to the Tokyo Games. In fact, he already achieved the minimum last winter, which he will have to beat again in this pre-Olympic period.

Due to the pandemic, the populous project of the Ukrainian tycoon Konstantin Grigorishin has been forced to change format. The ten participating teams, which will bring together more than 100 swimmers, have sensitive casualtiesespecially from swimming American or australian, to whom their country has not allowed them to travel. Participants must undergo two PCR tests before the first test and then repeat every five days. Lidón joins the Aqua Centurions, captained by Federica Pellegrini.

“Is an amazing leader, I never saw another like it. She is competitive and is for her and for the team. In Spain you don’t see so much, she demands you, she envelops you in her environment “, explains Lidón, who admits that for her, and even though she is far from her training group, this experience is an advanced master: “Here I guarantee to swim against the best, something that I would only do in a big competition if I make it to the final. I stand by the pool and see how they breathe, for example. Details that help you improve “, he comments.

Passionate about her sport, and in fifth year of Medicine (“I had to change my plans, I wanted to graduate in 2021 and I will have to extend it for another year”), dreams of going to Tokyo even though there are restrictions: “Maybe I’m a conformist, but I don’t care if there is a strict protocol. It would be the price to pay, but it would go with growing. I have never been. ” In Budapest, these five weeks, he will plant another seed.