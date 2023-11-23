According to researchers at Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvaniathe lidocaineoften used as an anesthetic agent for outpatient medical procedures, activates certain bitter taste receptors through two unique mechanisms that cause the death of cancer cells.

The results of the study were published on on Cell Reports.

Lidocaine: this is how it works on tumor cells

The results of the new research pave the way for a clinical study to test theaddition of lidocaine to standard therapy for patients with head and neck cancers. The local anesthetic drug has long been hypothesized to have beneficial effects on cancer patients, but it was not known how or why.

The preclinical study was conducted by Robert LeePh.D., and Ryan CareyMD, both assistant professors of Otolaryngology – Head and neck surgery, e Zoey Millera researcher with a degree in Pharmacology at Penn and member of Lee’s laboratory. The team found that Lidocaine activates the T2R14 bitter taste receptorwhich is elevated in various tumor cells.

When this receptor is activated, it starts a process called apoptosis, which causes the death of tumor cells. The specific mechanisms that allow lidocaine to activate T2R14 are the overload of mitochondrial calcium ions, which produces reactive oxygen species that can damage biomolecules, and proteasome inhibition, which together lead to cell death.

The team’s previous work has shown that i bitter taste receptors are found in many oral and throat cancer cells, where they trigger apoptosis, and that increased expression of these bitter receptors correlates with better survival outcomes in head and neck cancer patients.

In April 2023, a multi-institutional randomized clinical trial published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that breast cancer survival increased when lidocaine was administered before surgery.

“We have followed this line of research for years, but we were surprised to find that lidocaine targets the most expressed receptor in tumors,” Lee said. “T2R14 is found in cells throughout the body. What’s incredibly interesting is that many existing drugs activate it, so there may be further opportunities to think about repurposing other drugs that could safely target this receptor.”

While T2R14 helps the body sense bitter taste in the mouth, the receptor’s function in other cells in the body is unclear. Lidocaine is usually injected into the skin or other tissues to prevent pain blocking nerve signals and could easily be injected directly near or around accessible oral tumors.

“Speaking as a head and neck surgeon, we always use lidocaine,” Carey said. “We know that Lidocaine is safewe feel comfortable using it and it is readily available, meaning it could be incorporated into other aspects of head and neck cancer care without issue.”

The study, conducted mainly on cell lines of squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck (HNSCC), also found that T2R14 is particularly high in HNSCCs associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), which is now the dominant form of HNSCC. As a result of these findings, Carey is planning to develop a clinical trial atPenn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center to test the addition of lidocaine to standard care for HPV-associated HNSCCs.

“While we are not suggesting that lidocaine can cure cancer, we are galvanized by the possibility that it may provide a cure benefit to the treatment of head and neck cancer and move the dial forward in terms of improving treatment options for patients with this challenging form of cancer,” Carey said.

Gelatin or topical ointment Lidocaine is used on different parts of the body to cause numbness or loss of sensation in patients undergoing certain medical procedures. It is also used to relieve pain and itching caused by conditions such as sunburn or other minor burns, insect stings or stings, poison ivy, poison oak, poison sumac, minor cuts or scrapes.

Xylocaine® Gelatin is used to treat painful urethritis (inflammation of the urethra). It is also used to prevent and control pain in procedures involving the male and female urethra. Xylocaine® jelly is also used to lubricate the nose, mouth and throat for intubation.

There viscous lidocaine topical solution It is also used to treat a sore mouth or throat and also to reduce vomiting when taking x-ray images and dental impressions.

The skin patch is used to relieve nerve pain caused byshingles or from herpes zoster (postherpetic neuralgia).

Lidocaine belongs to the family of medicines called local anaesthetics. This medicine prevents pain by blocking signals to the nerve endings in the skin. This medicine does not cause loss of consciousness like general anesthetics do when used for surgery. This is a medicine that is only available with a doctor’s prescription.

This product is available in the following dosage forms: