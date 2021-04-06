Until May 28, Luisa Catucci Gallery in Berlin hosts, on the occasion of the celebration of the 700th anniversary of the death of the Italian poet Dante Alighieri, author of ‘The Divine Comedy’, the exhibition entitled ‘Tra color che son sospensi’ (‘ Among those in suspense ‘), starring works by the Yeclano artist Lidó Rico and the Italian photographer Aqua Aura. A show that arrives, according to the gallery owner, when the world “is submerged in an unusual pandemic situation that, in addition to causing real damage, has led most people to live a disturbing feeling of suspension.” And, also, “of fragility and precariousness.” All this participates in that disturbing sensation of unreality that characterizes “the souls that Dante Alighieri suspended in limbo”, in a state of “permanent waiting.”

Flow of time



In the exhibition, Aqua Aura presents his dystopian visions of a post-nature and post-human future, where the feeling of waiting suspended in the void seems to be the only thing that remains; Meanwhile, the selection of works by Lidó Rico, of which the Verónicas de Murcia room will host his exhibition ‘Your flight, my wings’, which has already been visited by more than 6,500 people, refers, in part , “To the fear of forgetting individual and collective thoughts when they are measured with the flow of time, and in part to the existential crisis caused by the confrontation of the discrepancies of vision and feeling between the individual and society”, explains Luisa Catucci . «As in the last works of Goya», he adds enthusiastically, «Lidó Rico’s installations often present a great density of bodies immortalized in poses of suffering or rebellious gestures, underlining that the feeling of unease and insufficiency is common to the whole genre human, regardless of the specific historical context.

“By brilliantly using a substantial dose of irony, as a reminder not to take ourselves, or anything, too seriously”



On the other hand, “the concept of metaphysical landscape is also common to Lidó Rico’s research, as we can see in his series ‘The oracle’ or ‘Pensavientos'”, now exhibited in Berlin. In ‘The Oracle’, for example, the artist “uses his hands as a sacred space that protects and at the same time presents disturbing scenes of metaphysical landscapes encapsulated in ovoid crystals.” Meanwhile, “in all his production of pieces for ‘Pensavientos’, metaphysical landscapes are embedded directly in the heads of his sculptures, as a physical manifestation of the most intimate thoughts, pushing the viewer towards unorthodox reflections”.

«Like Dante Alighieri in the ‘Hell Circles’, defends Catucci,« Lidó Rico stages human miseries in the circles of his meta-landscapes for the benefit and learning of all humanity, without forgetting to include the observer through the skillful use of the mirrors ». And, at the same time, “it offers a glimmer of hope through the brilliant use of a significant dose of irony, as a reminder that we should not take ourselves, or anything, too seriously.”