This is an expensive summer for Italians and some tourist spots have become practically unapproachable due to too high prices. It is the case of Lido of Venicewhere one of the famous “huts” in the central front row can cost up to 515 euros per day. Spending has risen by 20% in the last 4 years but that’s not all.

We must also add the car parking which indoors between Tronchetto and Piazzale Roma can cost up to 45 euros per day.

Those who want to reach the Venice Lido by car must take the ferry what does it cost 13 to 26 euros for the vehicle (one way only) and others 9.5 euros for each passengerincluding the driver. Last year they paid 7.5 euros (+26%). Not surprisingly, as Corriere della Sera points out, bookings in Veneto have dropped by 74%.

