The German supermarket chain Lidl has accelerated its expansion in Andalusia with the forecast to open seven new establishments Throughout 2025, which will raise your network in the community to 147 stores. The company has reinforced its presence in the community with the objective of expanding its impact on the generation of employment and the economic development of the region.

In SevilleLidl has announced the start -up of new stores in South Higuerón and Morón de la Frontera, expanding its presence in a province where it already has more than thirty establishments. In the province of Grenadethe company has confirmed the opening of a supermarket in nigüelas-dúrcal, as well as modernization and Expansion of Atarfe facilities and the renewal of the Baza store. With this, the Lidl network in Granada has reached twenty points of sale.

Malaga It has been another of the provinces in which the company has intensified its activity, with the opening of Three new stores on Velázquez Avenue of the capital, Marbella and Alhaurín de la Torre (Tararalpe). In CordovaLidl has projected a new establishment on Avenida de la Arruzafa, reinforcing its presence in the province with a dozen stores.

Almost 30 million investment

The company’s growth in Andalusia has remained constant in recent years. During 2024, Lidl has allocated an investment close to 30 million euros for the opening of six establishments in Granada, Almería, Sevilla and Malaga. These new facilities have meant The creation of more than 140 jobs In the community.

Among the most prominent openings of last year are those of Dos Hermanas, Mairena del Aljarafe and La Zubia, in addition to the inaugurations in Chauchina, Puebla de Vícar and Benalmádena. Likewise, in February 2024, Lidl has officially presented its Lymphar Logistics Platform (Granada), a key center for the supply of stores in Eastern Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha and the south of the Community of Madrid.

At present, Lidl has 140 supermarkets in Andalusiain addition to three logistics platforms located in Dos Hermanas (Seville), Málaga and Listen (Granada). His presence in the community has had a significant economic impact, with the generation of More than 3,500 direct jobs and 32,000 indirectsin addition to 4,500 induced, according to data from the PWC consultant. In terms of contribution to regional GDP, chain activity has represented more than 1,880 million euros per year, equivalent to 1.06 % of the autonomous total.

Export of Andalusian Products

Lidl has also reinforced its role in the internationalization of the Andalusian agri -food sector. The company monopolizes 12 % of the total volume of agri -food products exported by the communitya percentage that has placed it as a key actor in the marketing of Andalusian products in international markets. This impact has been reflected in a volume of exports equivalent to 13,915 million euros.

Lidl’s growth in Andalusia is part of a broader expansion strategy that has consolidated the company as One of the main distribution chains in Spain. Since his arrival in the community in 1994 with the opening of his first supermarket in Granada, Lidl has been increasing his presence to become a key actor in the Andalusian retail sector.